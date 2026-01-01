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HomeReal Estate CatalogBlue Marina Residence by Shakirov Developments

Blue Marina Residence by Shakirov Developments

Dubai Islands, Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 1
Building
Developer
Shakirov Developments
Total area
from 62 m² to 331 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 537 209 $from 5 114 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space
Parking elevatorYes

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
62 – 69
537 209 – 593 601
8 599 – 8 613
2 bedrooms
117 – 171
786 521 – 1 125 990
6 566 – 6 671
3 bedrooms
157 – 297
1 216 882 – 1 973 723
6 639 – 7 703
4 bedrooms
296 – 331
1 513 682 – 2 181 483
5 114 – 6 588
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Blue Marina Residence is a residential development by Shakirov Developments, located near the marina on Dubai Islands. The project comprises two towers and offers 125 fully furnished residences, including one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments, as well as spacious duplexes. Key Features – The residences are delivered fully furnished. The project offers apartments with partial or direct sea views, garden-view residences, and duplexes overlooking the marina. – The podium level features an infinity pool overlooking the sea and Dubai skyline, a modern gym, a children’s play area, a barbecue area, and landscaped recreational spaces. – Residents also have access to an outdoor cinema, landscaped lounge areas, and open-air spaces for relaxation and socialising. – Each tower features a designer lobby with a concierge desk and three elevators. The development comprises a ground floor, two parking levels, and eight residential floors. Location Advantages Dubai Islands Mall is approximately 3 minutes away, while Al Mamzar Beach Park can be reached in around 10 minutes. Dubai International Financial Centre is approximately a 20-minute drive away, and Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are around 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport can be reached in approximately 15 minutes.

Location

View on map
Dubai Islands, Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands – an island cluster featuring resort infrastructure, waterfront promenades, and access to the Arabian Gulf.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea200 m
School8 km
Shop300 m
Medical center6 km
Airport19 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Waterside
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