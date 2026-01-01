Blue Marina Residence by Shakirov Developments

Description

Blue Marina Residence is a residential development by Shakirov Developments, located near the marina on Dubai Islands. The project comprises two towers and offers 125 fully furnished residences, including one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments, as well as spacious duplexes. Key Features – The residences are delivered fully furnished. The project offers apartments with partial or direct sea views, garden-view residences, and duplexes overlooking the marina. – The podium level features an infinity pool overlooking the sea and Dubai skyline, a modern gym, a children’s play area, a barbecue area, and landscaped recreational spaces. – Residents also have access to an outdoor cinema, landscaped lounge areas, and open-air spaces for relaxation and socialising. – Each tower features a designer lobby with a concierge desk and three elevators. The development comprises a ground floor, two parking levels, and eight residential floors. Location Advantages Dubai Islands Mall is approximately 3 minutes away, while Al Mamzar Beach Park can be reached in around 10 minutes. Dubai International Financial Centre is approximately a 20-minute drive away, and Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are around 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport can be reached in approximately 15 minutes.