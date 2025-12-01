Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogBinghatti Amberhall

Binghatti Amberhall

Mohammed Hassan Building, JVC District 13, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 37 m² to 152 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 215 112 $from 3 409 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2025
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors27
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
37
215 112
5 804
2 bedrooms
150 – 152
515 997 – 521 443
3 409 – 3 418
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Premium residential complex in the family community of Jumeirah Village Circle. Binghatti Amberhall blends harmoniously into the urban landscape with its laconic facade design. Stylish interiors and functional layouts create spaces for comfortable and measured living surrounded by modern architecture and nature. Key features - The apartments are finished in light beige tones with dark green color accents, built-in appliances and storage systems, balconies and panoramic windows. - Residents have access to gym, jogging track, yoga space, separate pools for adults and children, lounge area, guest lobby and more. Location advantages The project has access to major highways Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. Circle Mall will take 8 minutes to reach and Dubai Butterfly Garden will take 13 minutes to reach. IMG Worlds of Adventure is 22 minutes from IMG Worlds of Adventure theme park and 25 minutes from Palm Jumeirah. Dubai International Airport is 35 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Mohammed Hassan Building, JVC District 13, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport800 m
School1 km
Shop300 m
Medical center1 km
Airport33 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More details

News

  1. The best neighborhoods in Dubai for long-term investment
    The best neighborhoods in Dubai for long-term investment17.10.2025
  2. Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities
    Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities24.03.2025
  3. What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai
    What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai11.11.2024
Item 1 of 3
Catalog