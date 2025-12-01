Description

Premium residential complex in the family community of Jumeirah Village Circle. Binghatti Amberhall blends harmoniously into the urban landscape with its laconic facade design. Stylish interiors and functional layouts create spaces for comfortable and measured living surrounded by modern architecture and nature. Key features - The apartments are finished in light beige tones with dark green color accents, built-in appliances and storage systems, balconies and panoramic windows. - Residents have access to gym, jogging track, yoga space, separate pools for adults and children, lounge area, guest lobby and more. Location advantages The project has access to major highways Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. Circle Mall will take 8 minutes to reach and Dubai Butterfly Garden will take 13 minutes to reach. IMG Worlds of Adventure is 22 minutes from IMG Worlds of Adventure theme park and 25 minutes from Palm Jumeirah. Dubai International Airport is 35 minutes away.