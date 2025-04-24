Bayview by Address Resorts

Description

Modern skyscrapers on the seaside with direct access to a private 2-kilometer beach. It's a place where the charm of life blends with luxury and urban style. Immerse yourself in a world of impeccable design, unparalleled craftsmanship, and truly enchanting atmosphere. The complex offers furnished apartments with 1-4 bedrooms and penthouses with 4-6 bedrooms. All units feature a balcony, laundry room, and built-in closets. The penthouse terraces offer panoramic views of Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, and the Arabian Gulf. Residents of the 6-bedroom penthouses have access to personal amenities, including a pool, dining area, and outdoor lounging spaces. At the podium level, you'll find a range of facilities: an infinity pool, wet deck, shaded pool terrace, loungers, children's pool and playground, communal spaces, BBQ areas, boutiques and cafes, landscaped gardens, and well-maintained lawns. Stylish elevators, a first-class security system, restricted access to the premises, a prayer room, and parking ensure privacy for the complex's residents. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can reach Al Wasl Dhow, 101 Dining Lounge and Marina, Bar Du Port Dubai, Binsina Pharmacy, Al Manara Pharmacy - Al Sufouh Road, Blue Wake Dubai Yacht Club, and Carrefour Market Marina Crown. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Sheikh Zayed Road, enabling quick travel to any part of the city. It takes 28 minutes to reach Dubai International Airport and 34 minutes to reach Al Maktoum International Airport. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project creates a serene and relaxed atmosphere, allowing for coastal leisure. The modern facades resemble the smooth water surface near the Persian Gulf. The building stands out amidst the neutral color palette and simple rectangular shapes of the surrounding structures. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.