Bayview by Address Resorts

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, Al Seyahi Street, 242/2
Developer
Emaar Properties
Total area
from 128 m² to 128 m²
Number of bedrooms
2
Starting price
from 1 529 173 $from 11 902 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
80%
Upon Handover
10%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors57
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesPlanning

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
128
1 529 173 – 1 540 064
11 902 – 11 987

Description

Modern skyscrapers on the seaside with direct access to a private 2-kilometer beach. It's a place where the charm of life blends with luxury and urban style. Immerse yourself in a world of impeccable design, unparalleled craftsmanship, and truly enchanting atmosphere. The complex offers furnished apartments with 1-4 bedrooms and penthouses with 4-6 bedrooms. All units feature a balcony, laundry room, and built-in closets. The penthouse terraces offer panoramic views of Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, and the Arabian Gulf. Residents of the 6-bedroom penthouses have access to personal amenities, including a pool, dining area, and outdoor lounging spaces. At the podium level, you'll find a range of facilities: an infinity pool, wet deck, shaded pool terrace, loungers, children's pool and playground, communal spaces, BBQ areas, boutiques and cafes, landscaped gardens, and well-maintained lawns. Stylish elevators, a first-class security system, restricted access to the premises, a prayer room, and parking ensure privacy for the complex's residents. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can reach Al Wasl Dhow, 101 Dining Lounge and Marina, Bar Du Port Dubai, Binsina Pharmacy, Al Manara Pharmacy - Al Sufouh Road, Blue Wake Dubai Yacht Club, and Carrefour Market Marina Crown. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Sheikh Zayed Road, enabling quick travel to any part of the city. It takes 28 minutes to reach Dubai International Airport and 34 minutes to reach Al Maktoum International Airport. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project creates a serene and relaxed atmosphere, allowing for coastal leisure. The modern facades resemble the smooth water surface near the Persian Gulf. The building stands out amidst the neutral color palette and simple rectangular shapes of the surrounding structures. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.

Location

Area Dubai Marina

Dubai
One of Dubai's most prestigious neighborhoods on the coast. Famous for its skyscrapers and stunning views of the picturesque water canals. It has access to the beach and a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. The lifestyle here is ideal for families with children, expats, investors, entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Sea10 m
School5 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Metro station3 km

Amenities

For children
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Massage center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • High school
  • Shop
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside

Developer

Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties

The developer is among the most renowned and valuable real estate development companies in the world. The developer, with its extensive competencies in real estate, retail and shopping centers, hospitality and leisure, is shaping a new way of life through its commitment to design excellence, quality construction and on-time delivery.
Catalog