Baystar by Vida by Emaar

44/2, Al Khaleej Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Emaar Properties
Total area
from 67 m² to 274 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 574 540 $from 8 102 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
70%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors23
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
67 – 73
574 540 – 607 216
8 232 – 8 495
2 bedrooms
117 – 178
1 317 903 – 1 445 881
8 102 – 11 214
3 bedrooms
157 – 158
1 489 448 – 1 903 335
9 431 – 12 023
4 bedrooms
269 – 274
3 098 706 – 3 142 273
11 466 – 11 502
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A seaside gem on the shores of the Persian Gulf. The Baystar by Vida project blends modern aesthetics with a coastal atmosphere. This club-style residence offers 1- to 4-bedroom apartments for those who value comfort and a resort-like lifestyle. Key Features — The interiors feature natural light wood, bronze accents, and textured panels. A palette of terracotta, cream, and earthy tones enhances the refined design. All units come with panoramic windows and terraces. — Signature amenities include indoor and outdoor gyms, a yoga studio, an infinity pool, a children’s play area, landscaped gardens, a barbecue zone, and retail boutiques. — Community infrastructure includes a Marina Promenade with shops and restaurants, a world-class yacht club, unique pavilions, and five-star hotels. Location Advantages The residential complex is located in the prestigious Rashid Yachts & Marina community, with easy access to Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Mina Road. Dubai Frame is a 12-minute drive, Al Shindagha Heritage and Burj Khalifa are 19 minutes away, and Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah are 30 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is just a 20-minute drive

Location

44/2, Al Khaleej Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
School3 km
Shop3 km
Metro station3 km
Airport13 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Waterside

Developer

Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties

The developer is among the most renowned and valuable real estate development companies in the world. The developer, with its extensive competencies in real estate, retail and shopping centers, hospitality and leisure, is shaping a new way of life through its commitment to design excellence, quality construction and on-time delivery.
