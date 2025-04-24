Baystar by Vida by Emaar

Description

A seaside gem on the shores of the Persian Gulf. The Baystar by Vida project blends modern aesthetics with a coastal atmosphere. This club-style residence offers 1- to 4-bedroom apartments for those who value comfort and a resort-like lifestyle. Key Features — The interiors feature natural light wood, bronze accents, and textured panels. A palette of terracotta, cream, and earthy tones enhances the refined design. All units come with panoramic windows and terraces. — Signature amenities include indoor and outdoor gyms, a yoga studio, an infinity pool, a children’s play area, landscaped gardens, a barbecue zone, and retail boutiques. — Community infrastructure includes a Marina Promenade with shops and restaurants, a world-class yacht club, unique pavilions, and five-star hotels. Location Advantages The residential complex is located in the prestigious Rashid Yachts & Marina community, with easy access to Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Mina Road. Dubai Frame is a 12-minute drive, Al Shindagha Heritage and Burj Khalifa are 19 minutes away, and Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah are 30 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is just a 20-minute drive