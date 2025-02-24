Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogAzura Residences by IGO

Azura Residences by IGO

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
  1. Exteriors
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Developer
Invest Group Overseas (IGO)
Total area
from 122 m² to 559 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 3
Starting price
from 858 449 $from 6 008 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
18 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors17
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space
Parking elevatorYes

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
122
858 449
7 034
Brochure

Description

Secluded waterfront oasis set on the picturesque Dubai Islands, where tranquil turquoise waters, pristine beaches and lush gardens invite you to immerse yourself in a world of relaxation and serenity. Azura Residence is the epitome of luxury waterfront living. Key Features - All units come fully-equipped with European branded built-in kitchen appliances and smart home system. The interior design features light beige tones with porcelain elements. - The complex boasts a rooftop infinity pool, outdoor yoga space, gym, juice bar, co-working space, and lounge area designed for residents and their guests. - Residents benefit from a three-level basement parking and 24/7 CCTV surveillance. Community Infrastructure Dubai Islands is a group of five islands with a developing infrastructure. The area is set to welcome Deira Mall, the future largest shopping mall in the UAE. The beaches in Dubai Islands are certified with the Blue Flag quality mark (an award given for high standards of quality and safety). The islands feature wellness centers, eco-friendly spaces, and world-class golf courses. Within a 10-15 minutes’ drive, you can reach medical facilities like Al Kuwait Hospital Dubai, Al Baraha Government Services, and schools like The Primary Nursery, School Projects UAE, and New Academy School. Location Advantages The islands are linked to the mainland by the Deira Island Bridge, providing easy access to major city highways. Burj Khalifa, Etihad Museum, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Creek Harbour are a 30-minute drive away, while the neighboring Jumeirah Islands can be reached in 40 minutes. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is a 20-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
School6 km
Shop1 km
Medical center6 km
Airport8 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside

News

  1. Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities
    Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities24.03.2025
  2. Apartment in the UAE: how not to overpay? 5 factors that make up the price
    Apartment in the UAE: how not to overpay? 5 factors that make up the price24.02.2025
Item 1 of 2
Catalog