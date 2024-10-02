Description

Functional residential complex designed for active urban living in the dynamic Jebel Ali area. The architectural concept of Azizi Rose emphasizes the modern character of the area while maintaining visual lightness and practicality. The interior spaces are adapted for both private living and rental. Key features - The complex offers studios and one-bedroom apartments with high-quality finishes, bright interiors, and well-thought-out open floor plans. - For the safety of residents, the building is under 24-hour security. - The residential complex has a gym, padel tennis court, running track, playground, swimming pool for adults and children, and an open-air cinema. Location advantages The project has access to Sheikh Zayed Road. It is an 8-minute drive to public transport, Life Pharmacy metro station, and Expo City Dubai exhibition center, 12 minutes to JLT and Ibn Battuta Mall, and 25 minutes to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. Al Maktoum International Airport is 18 minutes away.