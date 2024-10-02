Catalog
Azizi Rose

15, S112 Street, Jabal Ali Industrial Second, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 36 m² to 79 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 180 531 $from 4 443 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
36
180 531
5 006
1 bedroom
79
352 893 – 353 438
4 443 – 4 449
Floor Plans

Description

Functional residential complex designed for active urban living in the dynamic Jebel Ali area. The architectural concept of Azizi Rose emphasizes the modern character of the area while maintaining visual lightness and practicality. The interior spaces are adapted for both private living and rental. Key features - The complex offers studios and one-bedroom apartments with high-quality finishes, bright interiors, and well-thought-out open floor plans. - For the safety of residents, the building is under 24-hour security. - The residential complex has a gym, padel tennis court, running track, playground, swimming pool for adults and children, and an open-air cinema. Location advantages The project has access to Sheikh Zayed Road. It is an 8-minute drive to public transport, Life Pharmacy metro station, and Expo City Dubai exhibition center, 12 minutes to JLT and Ibn Battuta Mall, and 25 minutes to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. Al Maktoum International Airport is 18 minutes away.

Location

15, S112 Street, Jabal Ali Industrial Second, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jebel Ali

Dubai
Jebel Ali is an industrial district in the southwestern part of Dubai and the largest port in the Middle East. It has all the necessary residential infrastructure and a developed transportation network. The community is suitable for professionals, young professionals, investors, expats.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport850 m
Shop450 m
Metro station850 m
Airport26 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments

The company has been successfully developing real estate properties in top Dubai locations since 2007. The developer has earned worldwide recognition thanks to numerous awards — such as Developer of the Year and Best Luxury Residential Complex.
More details

