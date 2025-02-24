Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogAyaan Heights Retail&Offices by IGO

Ayaan Heights Retail&Offices by IGO

Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 1
Building
Developer
Invest Group Overseas (IGO)
Total area
from 134 m² to 175 m²
Number of bedrooms
2
Starting price
from 1 152 011 $from 8 535 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Signing SPA
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
18 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Signing SPA
    20%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeRetail
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors23
Water supplyYes
Unit typesOffice
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
134 – 175
1 152 011 – 1 497 082
8 535 – 8 552
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Architectural embodiment of the balance between work and life on the shore of a crystal lagoon. Ayaan is an innovative mixed-use project in Meydan Horizon, where office spaces are seamlessly integrated into the clubhouse ecosystem. Modern commercial units with panoramic windows, high ceilings, and minimalist design. A dedicated business lobby and entrance ensure privacy and prestige, while the retail areas on the ground floor complement the complex's infrastructure. Location Advantages The tower is located in the emerging business hub of Meydan Horizon with direct access to the city’s main highways. Dubai Design District and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary are just 5–8 minutes away, while Business Bay and Marhaba Mall can be reached in 10 minutes. The route to Downtown Dubai and DIFC takes 12 minutes. Jumeirah Beach, Dubai Mall, and Burj Khalifa are 18 minutes away. The journey to Dubai International Airport will take 15 minutes.

Location

View on map
Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport650 m
Shop750 m
Medical center3 km
Airport19 km

Amenities

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area

News

  1. Buying and selling commercial real estate in Dubai: 7 key points
    Buying and selling commercial real estate in Dubai: 7 key points23.07.2025
  2. Pros and cons of commercial real estate in Dubai
    Pros and cons of commercial real estate in Dubai18.07.2025
  3. Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities
    Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities24.03.2025
  4. Apartment in the UAE: how not to overpay? 5 factors that make up the price
    Apartment in the UAE: how not to overpay? 5 factors that make up the price24.02.2025
Item 1 of 4
Catalog