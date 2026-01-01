Arka Enclave by Manodev

Description

Exquisite residential building on the Persian Gulf coast in Dubai Islands. In the residential complex Arka Enclave, the luxury of island life is transformed into everyday life. Here you will feel the atmosphere of a resort, staying close to urban amenities and important locations. Key features - The apartments are presented with high-quality natural materials, built-in Siemens appliances, walk-in closets, a Smart Home system, panoramic windows, and balconies. - Developed in collaboration with the global hospitality brand Atmosphere Living, concierge services are available to residents: cleaning, dry cleaning, transfer services, car service, private chef, ticket booking, etc. - The premium infrastructure of the complex includes: a fitness room, a yoga space, a running track, a padel tennis court, a golf simulator, a children's playground, an infinity pool, a cinema, a barbecue terrace, rooftop lounge areas, etc. Location advantages The project is located 3 minutes away from the Infinity Bridge, which takes you to the Gold Souk Metro Station and the Waterfront Market in 4 minutes, and to the Sheikh Zayed Road highway in 8 minutes. It will take 12 minutes to get to the Dubai International Financial Center, and 15 minutes to get to Downtown Dubai. Dubai International Airport is an 8-minute drive away.