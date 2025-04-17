Aria Heights by SRG

Description

Elegant apartment complex in Jumeirah Village Circle. Open floor plans, high ceilings and large windows of Aria Heights apartment complex fill the living spaces with light and air. Every detail of the carefully considered design creates an atmosphere of cosiness and comfort. Key features - All apartments are presented with premium materials, built-in appliances of European brands and storage systems. Spacious balconies and terraces offer magnificent views of the city panorama. - Residents have access to: gym, separate swimming pools for adults and children, lounge area, supermarket and cafe on the ground floor of the complex. Location advantages The Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Street exit makes it a 10-minute drive to Dubai Marina and 15 minutes to the popular locations of Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai. The nearest major shopping centre, Circle Mall, is 5 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 32 minutes away and Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.