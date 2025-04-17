Catalog
Aria Heights by SRG

Al Yousufi Tower, District JVC 12, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Exteriors
Developer
SRG Holding
Total area
from 43 m² to 167 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 223 523 $

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
15%
Post Handover
40%
Post Handover Installment Period
12 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    5%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
43
223 523 – 249 119
5 119 – 5 705
1 bedroom
58 – 64
300 582 – 367 839
5 119 – 5 705
2 bedrooms
107 – 114
496 361 – 621 617
4 634 – 5 427
3 bedrooms
167
738 159 – 775 463
4 404 – 4 627
Description

Elegant apartment complex in Jumeirah Village Circle. Open floor plans, high ceilings and large windows of Aria Heights apartment complex fill the living spaces with light and air. Every detail of the carefully considered design creates an atmosphere of cosiness and comfort. Key features - All apartments are presented with premium materials, built-in appliances of European brands and storage systems. Spacious balconies and terraces offer magnificent views of the city panorama. - Residents have access to: gym, separate swimming pools for adults and children, lounge area, supermarket and cafe on the ground floor of the complex. Location advantages The Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Street exit makes it a 10-minute drive to Dubai Marina and 15 minutes to the popular locations of Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai. The nearest major shopping centre, Circle Mall, is 5 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 32 minutes away and Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Location

Al Yousufi Tower, District JVC 12, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

School850 m
Shop400 m
Medical center1 km
Airport36 km

Amenities

For children
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop

Catalog