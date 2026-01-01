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HomeReal Estate CatalogArancia Yards

Arancia Yards

6, City Of Arabia Street, Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
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Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Developer
Beyond Properties
Total area
from 70 m² to 157 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 272 250 $from 3 846 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.1 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors7
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
70
272 250
3 846
2 bedrooms
108
571 725
5 260
3 bedrooms
157
898 425
5 689
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A green oasis in the heart of Dubai, where nature is an inseparable part of everyday life. Arancia Yards is the first phase of a large-scale development in the City of Arabia district. It offers a lifestyle centred around a central park promenade, surrounded by gardens, terraces, and shaded spaces. The project is designed for families with children, active lifestyle enthusiasts, and those who appreciate a calm environment with thoughtfully planned infrastructure. Key Features — Apartments feature 3.1-metre ceilings and panoramic glazing that floods interiors with natural light. Finishes include clean-lined tile flooring, soft plaster walls, and wooden accents that together create a neutral beige palette. — Kitchens are fitted with laminated cabinetry, ceramic granite countertops, generous islands, and European appliances. — Every residence has direct access to its own private terrace. — On-site amenities include swimming pools, children's playgrounds, a yoga studio, a sports court, games rooms, gyms, a commercial fitness centre, a spa, a cinema room, and a lounge. Over 2 km of running and cycling routes run throughout the entire perimeter. — A car-free pedestrian community with 70% green coverage. Location Advantages The complex is situated within the growing City of Arabia community, with a metro station currently under construction nearby. IMG World, Global Village, Silicon Central Mall, Dubai Miracle Garden, and Hamdan Sports Complex are all 5–15 minutes away. Dubai Design District, Downtown Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, Zabeel Palace, and Coca-Cola Arena are 20–25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive.

Location

View on map
6, City Of Arabia Street, Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Airport29 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
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