Description

A green oasis in the heart of Dubai, where nature is an inseparable part of everyday life. Arancia Yards is the first phase of a large-scale development in the City of Arabia district. It offers a lifestyle centred around a central park promenade, surrounded by gardens, terraces, and shaded spaces. The project is designed for families with children, active lifestyle enthusiasts, and those who appreciate a calm environment with thoughtfully planned infrastructure. Key Features — Apartments feature 3.1-metre ceilings and panoramic glazing that floods interiors with natural light. Finishes include clean-lined tile flooring, soft plaster walls, and wooden accents that together create a neutral beige palette. — Kitchens are fitted with laminated cabinetry, ceramic granite countertops, generous islands, and European appliances. — Every residence has direct access to its own private terrace. — On-site amenities include swimming pools, children's playgrounds, a yoga studio, a sports court, games rooms, gyms, a commercial fitness centre, a spa, a cinema room, and a lounge. Over 2 km of running and cycling routes run throughout the entire perimeter. — A car-free pedestrian community with 70% green coverage. Location Advantages The complex is situated within the growing City of Arabia community, with a metro station currently under construction nearby. IMG World, Global Village, Silicon Central Mall, Dubai Miracle Garden, and Hamdan Sports Complex are all 5–15 minutes away. Dubai Design District, Downtown Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, Zabeel Palace, and Coca-Cola Arena are 20–25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive.