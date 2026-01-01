Catalog
Aqua Flora by Vincitore

Orchid Residence, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Vincitore Real Estate Development LLC
Total area
from 44 m² to 209 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 295 439 $from 4 255 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
4%
Post Handover
36%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors15
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Villa
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
44 – 62
295 439 – 324 574
5 187 – 6 699
1 bedroom
71 – 83
386 385 – 448 741
5 379 – 5 395
2 bedrooms
98 – 100
493 669 – 503 199
5 009 – 5 031
Brochure

Description

Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of Victorian elegance in the heart of Dubai Science Park. This residential complex embodies sophistication and comfort, offering residents a unique opportunity to enjoy life amidst majestic architecture and picturesque gardens. Key Features – Great attention is paid to details: the majestic main entrance, the lobby is decorated with an exclusive chandelier. The facades of the building are made using high-quality materials. – Studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are available. The layout is thought out to the smallest detail: all lots are equipped with modern kitchens and spacious bathrooms. – The internal infrastructure impresses with its diversity: infinity pool, wide promenades, spa center, fitness center, playgrounds. – 24-hour concierge service and security make your stay comfortable and safe. Residents can also request grocery delivery, cleaning, or assistance with organizing events. Community Infrastructure All essential amenities for comfortable living are conveniently located nearby: Carrefour Market, Union Coop Al Barsha South supermarkets, Genesis Healthcare Centre, Mediclinic Parkview Hospital medical centers, Mycore studio for pilates and yoga, Maisan15 Cafe, Khaana Badosh Restaurant. Brighton College Dubai, Bloom World Academy, Repton School Al Barsha, and Safa Community School are all reachable within 5-7 minutes. Location Advantages The project is located near the city's main thoroughfares: Umm Suqeim Street, Al Khail Road, and Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing for convenient access to the city's key attractions. The inspiring Butterfly Garden and Miracle Garden are just a 5-minute drive away. Dubai Science Park is a 6-minute drive, while Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach can be reached in 20 minutes, and Palm Jumeirah in 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive, while Al Maktoum International Airport is 26 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Orchid Residence, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Barsha

Dubai
Al Barsha is a residential area in the western part of Dubai. It has a developed infrastructure and transportation network. The community will be comfortable for families with children, young people, expats, investors.
More details

Transport accessibility

School2 km
Shop350 m
Medical center2 km
Airport31 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
