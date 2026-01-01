Aqua Flora by Vincitore

Description

Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of Victorian elegance in the heart of Dubai Science Park. This residential complex embodies sophistication and comfort, offering residents a unique opportunity to enjoy life amidst majestic architecture and picturesque gardens. Key Features – Great attention is paid to details: the majestic main entrance, the lobby is decorated with an exclusive chandelier. The facades of the building are made using high-quality materials. – Studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are available. The layout is thought out to the smallest detail: all lots are equipped with modern kitchens and spacious bathrooms. – The internal infrastructure impresses with its diversity: infinity pool, wide promenades, spa center, fitness center, playgrounds. – 24-hour concierge service and security make your stay comfortable and safe. Residents can also request grocery delivery, cleaning, or assistance with organizing events. Community Infrastructure All essential amenities for comfortable living are conveniently located nearby: Carrefour Market, Union Coop Al Barsha South supermarkets, Genesis Healthcare Centre, Mediclinic Parkview Hospital medical centers, Mycore studio for pilates and yoga, Maisan15 Cafe, Khaana Badosh Restaurant. Brighton College Dubai, Bloom World Academy, Repton School Al Barsha, and Safa Community School are all reachable within 5-7 minutes. Location Advantages The project is located near the city's main thoroughfares: Umm Suqeim Street, Al Khail Road, and Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing for convenient access to the city's key attractions. The inspiring Butterfly Garden and Miracle Garden are just a 5-minute drive away. Dubai Science Park is a 6-minute drive, while Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach can be reached in 20 minutes, and Palm Jumeirah in 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive, while Al Maktoum International Airport is 26 minutes away.