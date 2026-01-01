Catalog
Aqua Dimore by Vincitore

Bella Rose, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Vincitore Real Estate Development LLC
Total area
from 41 m² to 174 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 271 749 $from 4 166 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
70%
Upon Handover
10%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
41 – 52
271 749 – 322 941
6 174 – 6 547
1 bedroom
70 – 83
374 677 – 419 333
5 040 – 5 294
2 bedrooms
117 – 155
588 155 – 647 787
4 166 – 4 986
3 bedrooms
174
767 597 – 788 836
4 395 – 4 517

Description

A residential complex in the bustling Dubai Science Park area redefines the essence of modern living. Immerse yourself in a unique journey of empirical living and experience harmony with nature. The project offers studios, 1-3 bedroom apartments, and 2-3 bedroom villas. Some units come with spacious balconies, private pools, and gardens, providing the perfect opportunity to relax and enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding space. Sky villas offer breathtaking city views — a true testament to embracing all the pleasures of life. Within the complex, you'll find Dubai's first pool that seamlessly connects indoor and outdoor spaces, lounge areas, jacuzzis, a tropical pool, a waterfall, landscaped gardens, meditation areas, a telescope deck, bars and restaurants, co-working spaces, and networking zones. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find the Neuro Spinal Hospital and Genesis Healthcare Centre, Zayed Educational Complex, Safa Community School, Highgate International School, VIVA and Arjan supermarkets, Life Pharmacy, My Govindas Restaurant, McGettigan's Dubai Science Park and Kitchen 25 restaurants. Transport accessibility The strategic location along Umm Suqeim Road allows for quick access to any part of the city. The nearby Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road provide connections to well-known business districts. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are just a 25-minute drive away. High-quality finish The design of the project is inspired by the Victorian era. The well-planned kitchen combines functionality with style and unique details. It's a true haven for restoring your physical and inner well-being. Reliable developer Vincitore Real Estate Development LLC is a developer that has been building luxury residential complexes in the Italian, Roman, and European styles in the UAE since 2013. The company has received the following awards: International Finance Awards 2017, Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2017-2022, Meed Awards 2018, International Business Excellence Awards 2018, Gulf Real Estate Awards 2018.

Location

View on map
Bella Rose, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Barsha

Dubai
Al Barsha is a residential area in the western part of Dubai. It has a developed infrastructure and transportation network. The community will be comfortable for families with children, young people, expats, investors.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport800 m
School2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center700 m

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Territory
  • Garden
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
