Aqua Dimore by Vincitore

A residential complex in the bustling Dubai Science Park area redefines the essence of modern living. Immerse yourself in a unique journey of empirical living and experience harmony with nature. The project offers studios, 1-3 bedroom apartments, and 2-3 bedroom villas. Some units come with spacious balconies, private pools, and gardens, providing the perfect opportunity to relax and enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding space. Sky villas offer breathtaking city views — a true testament to embracing all the pleasures of life. Within the complex, you'll find Dubai's first pool that seamlessly connects indoor and outdoor spaces, lounge areas, jacuzzis, a tropical pool, a waterfall, landscaped gardens, meditation areas, a telescope deck, bars and restaurants, co-working spaces, and networking zones. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find the Neuro Spinal Hospital and Genesis Healthcare Centre, Zayed Educational Complex, Safa Community School, Highgate International School, VIVA and Arjan supermarkets, Life Pharmacy, My Govindas Restaurant, McGettigan's Dubai Science Park and Kitchen 25 restaurants. Transport accessibility The strategic location along Umm Suqeim Road allows for quick access to any part of the city. The nearby Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road provide connections to well-known business districts. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are just a 25-minute drive away. High-quality finish The design of the project is inspired by the Victorian era. The well-planned kitchen combines functionality with style and unique details. It's a true haven for restoring your physical and inner well-being. Reliable developer Vincitore Real Estate Development LLC is a developer that has been building luxury residential complexes in the Italian, Roman, and European styles in the UAE since 2013. The company has received the following awards: International Finance Awards 2017, Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2017-2022, Meed Awards 2018, International Business Excellence Awards 2018, Gulf Real Estate Awards 2018.