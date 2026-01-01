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HomeReal Estate CatalogAmaris

Amaris

OUDAH Tower, JVC District 13, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 1
Building
Developer
DV8 Developers
Total area
from 64 m² to 123 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 325 339 $from 3 838 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Signing SPA
100%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Signing SPA
    100%
Item 1 of 2
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors21
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesExisting

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
64 – 90
325 339 – 379 789
4 181 – 5 066
2 bedrooms
114 – 123
454 930 – 472 626
3 838 – 3 973

Description

Harmony of tranquility and vibrant city life in a quiet green district of Dubai. Amaris Tower is a ready complex in the family community Jumeirah Village Circle, where numerous public spaces have been created: parks, alleys, centers for leisure and entertainment. The project is ideal for couples with children, expats, young professionals, and investors. Key Features — The interiors are designed in modern minimalism: a light neutral palette, large-format white tiles, wooden panels and slats on the walls, geometric moldings, mirrored inserts in the bathroom. — On the territory there are a swimming pool, a gym, a guest lobby, running tracks, a children’s playground, and a barbecue area. High-speed elevators and multi-level underground parking are provided. — Security is ensured by 24-hour guard and a video surveillance system. Location Advantages The clubhouse is located in Jumeirah Village Circle with direct access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The road to Dubai International Cricket Stadium, City Centre Me'aisem, Circle Mall, and Nord Anglia International School will take 5–15 minutes. The Springs Souk, Topgolf Dubai, The Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, Dubai Marina, Marsa Al Arab Walk, Al Khail Mall, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Burj Khalifa, Al Zabeel Palace, and Coca-Cola Arena can be reached in 20–30 minutes. The trip to Dubai International Airport will take 27 minutes.

Location

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OUDAH Tower, JVC District 13, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
School900 m
Shop230 m
Medical center1 km
Airport31 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
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