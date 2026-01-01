Description

Harmony of tranquility and vibrant city life in a quiet green district of Dubai. Amaris Tower is a ready complex in the family community Jumeirah Village Circle, where numerous public spaces have been created: parks, alleys, centers for leisure and entertainment. The project is ideal for couples with children, expats, young professionals, and investors. Key Features — The interiors are designed in modern minimalism: a light neutral palette, large-format white tiles, wooden panels and slats on the walls, geometric moldings, mirrored inserts in the bathroom. — On the territory there are a swimming pool, a gym, a guest lobby, running tracks, a children’s playground, and a barbecue area. High-speed elevators and multi-level underground parking are provided. — Security is ensured by 24-hour guard and a video surveillance system. Location Advantages The clubhouse is located in Jumeirah Village Circle with direct access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The road to Dubai International Cricket Stadium, City Centre Me'aisem, Circle Mall, and Nord Anglia International School will take 5–15 minutes. The Springs Souk, Topgolf Dubai, The Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, Dubai Marina, Marsa Al Arab Walk, Al Khail Mall, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Burj Khalifa, Al Zabeel Palace, and Coca-Cola Arena can be reached in 20–30 minutes. The trip to Dubai International Airport will take 27 minutes.