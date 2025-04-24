Catalog
Altan by Emaar

Community Al Kheeran First, Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Developer
Emaar Properties
Total area
from 70 m² to 387 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 492 852 $from 4 925 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
70%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors57
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
70
492 852
7 008
2 bedrooms
133
884 955 – 969 367
6 638 – 7 261
3 bedrooms
171 – 387
1 138 189 – 1 906 058
4 925 – 6 630
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

An island of tranquility in the ocean of urban energy. The Altan residential tower rises 57 floors high in the prestigious Dubai Creek Harbour district, offering a unique combination of luxury and natural harmony. Residences with views of the water surface create a special atmosphere of comfort for connoisseurs of refined living. Key features — Apartments and townhouses are designed in a modern style using beige and sand tones, complemented by elegant golden accents. Interiors are equipped with storage spaces, sanitaryware, and built-in kitchens. — The complex’s premium infrastructure includes gyms, a sports court, a guest lobby, swimming pools for adults and children, an open-air yoga area, a landscaped jogging track, a coworking space, and tables for table tennis. — Within walking distance is a community with a unique atmosphere, pedestrian alleys, lively waterfronts, an exclusive retail promenade, and picturesque views of the Ras Al Khor nature reserve. Shaded paths, gardens, and family parks create the perfect setting for family recreation surrounded by nature. Location advantages The complex is located in the heart of the Dubai Creek Harbour district with direct access to green zones. Residents can use a convenient exit to the city's key highways, which provide quick access to major locations. The trip to Downtown Dubai will take only 10 minutes, to the Museum of The Future — 15 minutes. The road to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah will take about 30 minutes. The nearest airport, Dubai International Airport, is 15 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Community Al Kheeran First, Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Creek Harbour

Dubai
The innovative and developing neighborhood is a mixed development. Dubai Creek Harbour is saturated with high-rise residential complexes, business buildings, cozy villas with gardens and views of the bay or golf course. The main philosophy of the community is to be environmentally friendly with the help of modern technology.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea2 km
Airport11 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Recreation area

Developer

Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties

The developer is among the most renowned and valuable real estate development companies in the world. The developer, with its extensive competencies in real estate, retail and shopping centers, hospitality and leisure, is shaping a new way of life through its commitment to design excellence, quality construction and on-time delivery.
More details

