Altan by Emaar

An island of tranquility in the ocean of urban energy. The Altan residential tower rises 57 floors high in the prestigious Dubai Creek Harbour district, offering a unique combination of luxury and natural harmony. Residences with views of the water surface create a special atmosphere of comfort for connoisseurs of refined living. Key features — Apartments and townhouses are designed in a modern style using beige and sand tones, complemented by elegant golden accents. Interiors are equipped with storage spaces, sanitaryware, and built-in kitchens. — The complex’s premium infrastructure includes gyms, a sports court, a guest lobby, swimming pools for adults and children, an open-air yoga area, a landscaped jogging track, a coworking space, and tables for table tennis. — Within walking distance is a community with a unique atmosphere, pedestrian alleys, lively waterfronts, an exclusive retail promenade, and picturesque views of the Ras Al Khor nature reserve. Shaded paths, gardens, and family parks create the perfect setting for family recreation surrounded by nature. Location advantages The complex is located in the heart of the Dubai Creek Harbour district with direct access to green zones. Residents can use a convenient exit to the city's key highways, which provide quick access to major locations. The trip to Downtown Dubai will take only 10 minutes, to the Museum of The Future — 15 minutes. The road to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah will take about 30 minutes. The nearest airport, Dubai International Airport, is 15 minutes away.