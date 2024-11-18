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HomeReal Estate CatalogAltair 52

Altair 52

4A, DWC Peripheral Road, Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
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Building
Building
Building
Developer
Acube Real Estate Development
Total area
from 48 m² to 108 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 197 670 $from 3 728 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors5
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
48
197 670
4 039
2 bedrooms
102 – 108
382 012 – 405 440
3 728

Description

A harmonious blend of contemporary minimalism and timeless classics in the heart of a rapidly developing community. Altair 52 is a boutique development featuring multi-level recreational infrastructure on the rooftop, designed for those who value tranquility, thoughtful design, and proximity to the city’s iconic destinations. Key Features — Mediterranean-style architecture with rounded corners, arched openings, and a warm limestone-colored facade. — Interiors are finished in a light palette with pearl and cream accents. Materials include textured panels with vertical fluting, large-format flooring, agate tiles, bronze accents, and natural marble. — On-site amenities include an infinity pool with a cascading waterfall, a water play area, a gym, a mini golf course, a jogging track, a climbing wall, a yoga studio, a children’s playground, a co-working space, a zen garden, gazebos with BBQ areas, and an open-air cinema. Location Advantages The project is located in Dubai South—a business-oriented community with tax benefits and convenient access to major transport links. Within a 5–15 minute radius are Gems Founders School, South Bay Club House, and Pulse Mall. Expo City Dubai, Aseel Adventures, Cameluschi, Zenad’s Caravan, Trump International Golf Club, Al Barari Nature Escapes, and Sapphire Mall can be reached within 20–30 minutes. Love Lake, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Ain Dubai, Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall are approximately 40 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is just a 7-minute drive.

Location

View on map
4A, DWC Peripheral Road, Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport550 m
School1 km
Shop650 m
Medical center850 m
Airport17 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

News

  1. What changes await us in the Dubai property market in 2025? Trends and expectations
    What changes await us in the Dubai property market in 2025? Trends and expectations 03.02.2025
  2. Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai
    Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai18.11.2024
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