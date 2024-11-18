Description

A harmonious blend of contemporary minimalism and timeless classics in the heart of a rapidly developing community. Altair 52 is a boutique development featuring multi-level recreational infrastructure on the rooftop, designed for those who value tranquility, thoughtful design, and proximity to the city’s iconic destinations. Key Features — Mediterranean-style architecture with rounded corners, arched openings, and a warm limestone-colored facade. — Interiors are finished in a light palette with pearl and cream accents. Materials include textured panels with vertical fluting, large-format flooring, agate tiles, bronze accents, and natural marble. — On-site amenities include an infinity pool with a cascading waterfall, a water play area, a gym, a mini golf course, a jogging track, a climbing wall, a yoga studio, a children’s playground, a co-working space, a zen garden, gazebos with BBQ areas, and an open-air cinema. Location Advantages The project is located in Dubai South—a business-oriented community with tax benefits and convenient access to major transport links. Within a 5–15 minute radius are Gems Founders School, South Bay Club House, and Pulse Mall. Expo City Dubai, Aseel Adventures, Cameluschi, Zenad’s Caravan, Trump International Golf Club, Al Barari Nature Escapes, and Sapphire Mall can be reached within 20–30 minutes. Love Lake, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Ain Dubai, Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall are approximately 40 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is just a 7-minute drive.