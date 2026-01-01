Catalog
Dubai Islands, Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Mill Hill Developments
Total area
from 69 m² to 313 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 511 955 $from 5 018 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
50%
Before Completion
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    50%
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
69 – 76
511 955 – 555 623
7 267 – 7 318
2 bedrooms
110 – 161
706 009 – 837 644
5 199 – 6 371
Description

The resort residential complex Allegro Park is located on Island A of the dynamically developing Dubai Islands archipelago. The project forms a gated community with an emphasis on comfort and a high level of individual space. Key features – Modern apartments with well-thought-out layouts, panoramic glazing, wide balconies, and built-in kitchens. – Private pool on the balcony in every residence. – Resident infrastructure includes: an infinity pool on the roof, spa and wellness center, state-of-the-art Technogym fitness hall, padel tennis court, lounge zones, and open-air cinemas. – Spacious resort-style lobby and beautifully landscaped green communal areas. Location advantages Thanks to its convenient location, the journey to the Dubai Islands beach takes about 3 minutes on foot. A trip to Dubai Creek and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) will take approximately 10–15 minutes. Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina are reachable in 20–30 minutes. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is just 15 minutes away by car.

Location

Dubai Islands, Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
Transport accessibility

School5 km
Shop600 m
Medical center5 km
Metro station4 km
Airport14 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside
