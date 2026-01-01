Description

The resort residential complex Allegro Park is located on Island A of the dynamically developing Dubai Islands archipelago. The project forms a gated community with an emphasis on comfort and a high level of individual space. Key features – Modern apartments with well-thought-out layouts, panoramic glazing, wide balconies, and built-in kitchens. – Private pool on the balcony in every residence. – Resident infrastructure includes: an infinity pool on the roof, spa and wellness center, state-of-the-art Technogym fitness hall, padel tennis court, lounge zones, and open-air cinemas. – Spacious resort-style lobby and beautifully landscaped green communal areas. Location advantages Thanks to its convenient location, the journey to the Dubai Islands beach takes about 3 minutes on foot. A trip to Dubai Creek and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) will take approximately 10–15 minutes. Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina are reachable in 20–30 minutes. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is just 15 minutes away by car.