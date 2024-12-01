Catalog
Alef Noon Residence

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dana Road, 18/1
Developer
Al Bait Al Duwaliy Real Estate Development
Total area
from 94 m² to 94 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 496 885 $from 5 251 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
60%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2024
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors16
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesExisting
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
94
496 885
5 251

Description

A modern residential building in the heart of Dubai, offering breathtaking views, contemporary design, and a strategic location. Discover a luxurious lifestyle in the family-friendly neighborhood of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), close to the city's main attractions. The complex features studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments, as well as apartments with 2-3 spacious terraces. All units are elegantly finished, blending traditional and modern design elements harmoniously. On the premises of the complex, you'll find a swimming pool, a gym, landscaped relaxation areas, and covered parking with electric vehicle charging. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can reach supermarkets such as All Day, Nesto, and Choithrams, JSS International School, Right Health Jumeirah Better Life pharmacy, Circle Mall JVC shopping center, and LOUI Restaurant & Cafe at Circle Mall. Transport accessibility The residential complex enjoys a strategic location between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Street, providing easy access to all of Dubai's locations. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away, while Al Maktoum International Airport is a bit further. High-quality finish High-quality materials have been used in the finishes, including artificial wood flooring and white limestone kitchen countertops. Floor-to-ceiling folding doors adorn the living room. All appliances are included in the price. Reliable developer Al Bait Al Duwaliy is a developer known for pioneering futuristic projects. The company places significant emphasis on equipping residential properties with all the conveniences necessary for comfortable living.

Location

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dana Road, 18/1

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport290 m
School1 km
Shop450 m
Medical center5 km

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • High school
  • Shop
