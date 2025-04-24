Catalog
Albero by Emaar

Community Al Kheeran First, Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Emaar Properties
Total area
from 70 m² to 387 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 492 852 $from 4 925 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
70%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors57
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
70
492 852
7 008
2 bedrooms
133 – 135
876 787 – 895 847
6 577 – 6 628
3 bedrooms
171 – 387
1 135 466 – 1 906 058
4 925 – 6 614
Description

Symphony of urban energy and harmony of forms. Albero is a residential complex offering an elegant blend of metropolitan dynamism and natural tranquility, creating the perfect balance for those who value comfort and modern design in the heart of the prestigious Dubai Creek Harbour district. Key Features — Spacious residences with modern-style interiors: 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments, as well as townhouses with panoramic glazing, finished in warm color tones. Kitchens are equipped with premium-class appliances. High ceilings, open balconies, and bathrooms with conceptual finishes create an atmosphere of refined luxury. — Infrastructure for active leisure: an infinity pool, barbecue and picnic areas, a children’s playground, a gym, and open spaces for yoga. — A green oasis: located in the Green Gate district with a large park and a developed eco-community. Location Advantages The Albero project is located in Dubai Creek Harbour, just a few minutes from Dubai Creek — a unique opportunity to combine proximity to social amenities with the benefits of waterfront living. The city center, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall are 15 minutes away, while Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina are about 30 minutes away. A trip to DIFC and the World Trade Centre takes about 20 minutes. Once the metro construction and transition to Business Bay are completed, the journey to key city locations will be even shorter. Dubai International Airport is just 20 minutes away.

Location

Community Al Kheeran First, Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

More details

Transport accessibility

Sea2 km
Airport11 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area

Developer

Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties

More details

