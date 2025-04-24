Albero by Emaar

Description

Symphony of urban energy and harmony of forms. Albero is a residential complex offering an elegant blend of metropolitan dynamism and natural tranquility, creating the perfect balance for those who value comfort and modern design in the heart of the prestigious Dubai Creek Harbour district. Key Features — Spacious residences with modern-style interiors: 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments, as well as townhouses with panoramic glazing, finished in warm color tones. Kitchens are equipped with premium-class appliances. High ceilings, open balconies, and bathrooms with conceptual finishes create an atmosphere of refined luxury. — Infrastructure for active leisure: an infinity pool, barbecue and picnic areas, a children’s playground, a gym, and open spaces for yoga. — A green oasis: located in the Green Gate district with a large park and a developed eco-community. Location Advantages The Albero project is located in Dubai Creek Harbour, just a few minutes from Dubai Creek — a unique opportunity to combine proximity to social amenities with the benefits of waterfront living. The city center, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall are 15 minutes away, while Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina are about 30 minutes away. A trip to DIFC and the World Trade Centre takes about 20 minutes. Once the metro construction and transition to Business Bay are completed, the journey to key city locations will be even shorter. Dubai International Airport is just 20 minutes away.