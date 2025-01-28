Alba Tower by Century 7

Description

Luxury residential complex in the Al Satwa district, in the heart of the bustling metropolis. Alba Tower offers the elegance of city life combined with the comfort of home. The perfect place for those who appreciate comfort in a modern way. Key Features - All apartments are fully finished: every detail is carefully considered and has its functionality. The interior design is done in Italian style. - The complex features public spaces for relaxation, sports, and shopping: a gym, a children's playground, a walking zone, a swimming pool, cafes, and shops. - For the convenience of residents, there is a spacious two-level parking. Community Infrastructure Al Satwa is a historic district in the central part of Dubai. The neighborhood is characterized by a lively atmosphere, mixed culture, and developed infrastructure. Allied Medical Centre, Aster Clinic, and OCP Medical Centre can be reached within 5-7 minutes. It takes 7-10 minutes to reach Al Shaab School, Al Maktoum Primary School, and Widad Centre. Location Advantages The residential complex is located near the main Sheikh Zayed Road, which provides easy and fast access to iconic city landmarks. Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Frame are just 2 minutes away. The Museum of the Future can be reached in 5 minutes, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall in 10. The drive to Dubai International Airport will take 30 minutes.