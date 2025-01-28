Catalog
Alba Tower by Century 7

Grand Stay Holiday Homes Rental, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Century 7 Properties
Total area
from 63 m² to 63 m²
Number of bedrooms
2
Starting price
from 488 843 $from 7 727 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
30%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors12
Water supplyYes
Building height44.6 m
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
63
488 843
7 727

Description

Luxury residential complex in the Al Satwa district, in the heart of the bustling metropolis. Alba Tower offers the elegance of city life combined with the comfort of home. The perfect place for those who appreciate comfort in a modern way. Key Features - All apartments are fully finished: every detail is carefully considered and has its functionality. The interior design is done in Italian style. - The complex features public spaces for relaxation, sports, and shopping: a gym, a children's playground, a walking zone, a swimming pool, cafes, and shops. - For the convenience of residents, there is a spacious two-level parking. Community Infrastructure Al Satwa is a historic district in the central part of Dubai. The neighborhood is characterized by a lively atmosphere, mixed culture, and developed infrastructure. Allied Medical Centre, Aster Clinic, and OCP Medical Centre can be reached within 5-7 minutes. It takes 7-10 minutes to reach Al Shaab School, Al Maktoum Primary School, and Widad Centre. Location Advantages The residential complex is located near the main Sheikh Zayed Road, which provides easy and fast access to iconic city landmarks. Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Frame are just 2 minutes away. The Museum of the Future can be reached in 5 minutes, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall in 10. The drive to Dubai International Airport will take 30 minutes.

Location

View on map
Grand Stay Holiday Homes Rental, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport2 km
School2 km
Shop2 km
Medical center2 km
Metro station2 km
Airport10 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace

News

