Al Hamra Waterfront

900, Minsk Street, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Al Hamra Real Estate Development LLC
Total area
from 45 m² to 125 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 361 062 $

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. Golden visa as a gift!

    Golden visa as a gift!

    Guaranteed bonus from the developer subject to the terms of the promotion
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors22
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
45 – 46
361 062 – 431 302
7 851 – 9 212
1 bedroom
84 – 91
599 918 – 715 180
7 096 – 7 791
2 bedrooms
116 – 125
985 977 – 1 022 083
8 173 – 8 437
Brochure

Description

The smooth lines of the tower's exquisite geometry, bathed by the waters of the Persian Gulf as the sun sets. Luxury skyscrapers and townhouses of Al Hamra Waterfront surrounded by green gardens, golden beaches and unique entertainment. It is a cozy community that offers a new level of comfort and quality service. Key Features — Panoramic harbor and waterfront views from all tower apartments. The collection includes lots ranging from studios to two-bedroom apartments and two-story townhouses. — Community spaces at Al Hamra Waterfront include a walking area, co-working space, swimming pool, padel court, gym, parks, playgrounds, pet lounges, and golf courses. — Clubhouse for team and individual sports and beach vacations at Al Hamra Lagoon. Kayaking, sup-boarding, water skiing and inflatable boat lessons. Monthly events with local artists and coaches: fitness camps, yoga, painting and movie nights. — On-site marina and yacht service area. Over 220 covered wet and dry berths. Royal Ras El Khaimah Yacht Society staff will assist with daily sailing permits and ship security. Community Infrastructure Al Hamra is an elite residential neighborhood that offers everything you need for your daily needs and the ideal conditions for a safe and secure life. It will take only 5 minutes to reach the social infrastructure facilities. Among them are: schools and kindergartens RAK Academy, Little Treasures Nursery, hospitals RAK Medical Center and Aljazeera Health Center, Al Hamra Mall. The beaches and marinas of Al Jazeerah Beach, Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah are 500 meters from the apartment complex. Location advantages Exits on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem rd, Al Shuhada rd provide quick transportation links to key areas of Ras Al Khaimah. Khalifa Bin Zayed City, Al Dhait South can be reached in 15-20 minutes. Ras Al Khaimah Zoo, Rak Natures Treasures and the famous Rak Mall can be reached in 25 minutes. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is a 35-minute drive away.

Location

900, Minsk Street, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Hamra Village

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Hamra Village is a quiet neighborhood on the Persian Gulf coast. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. The community will be comfortable for families with children, expats, investors and those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport4 km
Sea100 m
School2 km
Shop5 km
Medical center3 km
Airport37 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Park
Additionally
  • Waterside
