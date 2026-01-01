Description

The smooth lines of the tower's exquisite geometry, bathed by the waters of the Persian Gulf as the sun sets. Luxury skyscrapers and townhouses of Al Hamra Waterfront surrounded by green gardens, golden beaches and unique entertainment. It is a cozy community that offers a new level of comfort and quality service. Key Features — Panoramic harbor and waterfront views from all tower apartments. The collection includes lots ranging from studios to two-bedroom apartments and two-story townhouses. — Community spaces at Al Hamra Waterfront include a walking area, co-working space, swimming pool, padel court, gym, parks, playgrounds, pet lounges, and golf courses. — Clubhouse for team and individual sports and beach vacations at Al Hamra Lagoon. Kayaking, sup-boarding, water skiing and inflatable boat lessons. Monthly events with local artists and coaches: fitness camps, yoga, painting and movie nights. — On-site marina and yacht service area. Over 220 covered wet and dry berths. Royal Ras El Khaimah Yacht Society staff will assist with daily sailing permits and ship security. Community Infrastructure Al Hamra is an elite residential neighborhood that offers everything you need for your daily needs and the ideal conditions for a safe and secure life. It will take only 5 minutes to reach the social infrastructure facilities. Among them are: schools and kindergartens RAK Academy, Little Treasures Nursery, hospitals RAK Medical Center and Aljazeera Health Center, Al Hamra Mall. The beaches and marinas of Al Jazeerah Beach, Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah are 500 meters from the apartment complex. Location advantages Exits on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem rd, Al Shuhada rd provide quick transportation links to key areas of Ras Al Khaimah. Khalifa Bin Zayed City, Al Dhait South can be reached in 15-20 minutes. Ras Al Khaimah Zoo, Rak Natures Treasures and the famous Rak Mall can be reached in 25 minutes. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is a 35-minute drive away.