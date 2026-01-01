Description

Family-friendly residential community in Al Hamra Village. The Al Hamra Greens residential complex combines nature, style, and comfort in a single, well-thought-out community. This is a place for those who seek harmony, balance, and a truly mindful lifestyle. Key features - The apartments feature warm, natural color palette: wood, stone, and light shades. Panoramic windows fill the home with natural light and offer magnificent views of the park and golf course. - The complex's infrastructure includes: fitness room, space for yoga and meditation, padel tennis and basketball courts, running tracks, children's playground, barbecue terrace, lounge areas, swimming pool, park for walking pets, and more. Location advantages The project is located near Sheikh Mohammed Bina Salem Road. The RAK Central cultural and business center is a 3-minute walk away. The beach is 5 minutes away, and Al Marjan Island and the Wynn Resort casino are 10 minutes away. The drive to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport takes 30 minutes, to Dubai International Airport — 55 minutes.