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HomeReal Estate CatalogAl Aamra 3 Tower by GJ Properties

Al Aamra 3 Tower by GJ Properties

12, Al Aamra Street, Emirates City, Eastern Sector, Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 1
Building
Developer
GJ Properties
Total area
from 140 m² to 279 m²
Number of bedrooms
2
Starting price
from 212 267 $from 1 496 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
Before Completion
20%
Post Handover
75%
Post Handover Installment Period
60 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    5%
Item 1 of 6
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
140 – 279
212 267 – 418 741
1 496 – 1 509
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A modern residential complex in Ajman. Al Aamra 3 Tower combines striking architecture, functional floor plans, and the comforts of urban living. Convenient transportation links to Ras al-Khaimah, Sharjah, and Dubai provide quick access to the country’s major destinations. Key features - All apartments are delivered fully finished, with thoughtful layouts, spacious rooms, and plenty of natural light. - A private parking space is available as an add-on. - Residents have access to a fully equipped gym and a spacious swimming pool. Nearby, there are supermarkets and a shopping center, schools, clinics, parks, restaurants, and walking areas. Location advantages The project is located just two minutes from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Ajman City Center, Al Zorah Natural Reserve, and Al Hamidiya Park are 10–15 minutes away, while Rashideya Park and the Ajman Corniche are 20 minutes away. The drive to Sharjah International Airport takes 20 minutes, and to Dubai International Airport — 30 minutes.

Location

View on map
12, Al Aamra Street, Emirates City, Eastern Sector, Ajman, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
School300 m
Shop290 m
Medical center1 km
Airport31 km

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym

News

  1. Apartment in the UAE: how not to overpay? 5 factors that make up the price
    Apartment in the UAE: how not to overpay? 5 factors that make up the price24.02.2025
  2. Ajman 2030: all about the emirate's modernisation project
    Ajman 2030: all about the emirate's modernisation project26.09.2024
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