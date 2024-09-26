Al Aamra 3 Tower by GJ Properties

Description

A modern residential complex in Ajman. Al Aamra 3 Tower combines striking architecture, functional floor plans, and the comforts of urban living. Convenient transportation links to Ras al-Khaimah, Sharjah, and Dubai provide quick access to the country’s major destinations. Key features - All apartments are delivered fully finished, with thoughtful layouts, spacious rooms, and plenty of natural light. - A private parking space is available as an add-on. - Residents have access to a fully equipped gym and a spacious swimming pool. Nearby, there are supermarkets and a shopping center, schools, clinics, parks, restaurants, and walking areas. Location advantages The project is located just two minutes from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Ajman City Center, Al Zorah Natural Reserve, and Al Hamidiya Park are 10–15 minutes away, while Rashideya Park and the Ajman Corniche are 20 minutes away. The drive to Sharjah International Airport takes 20 minutes, and to Dubai International Airport — 30 minutes.