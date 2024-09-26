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HomeReal Estate CatalogAl Aamra 1 Tower by GJ Properties

Al Aamra 1 Tower by GJ Properties

10, Al Aamra Street, Emirates City, Eastern Sector, Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
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Building
Building
Building
Developer
GJ Properties
Total area
from 77 m² to 109 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 113 107 $from 1 465 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Signing SPA
5%
Before Completion
95%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Signing SPA
    5%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors25
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
77
113 107
1 465
2 bedrooms
109
160 178
1 465
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

New horizons of comfortable living in the dynamically developing emirate of Ajman. Al Aamra 1 Tower is a residential high-rise designed for long-term ownership and stable investment. The project is ideally suited for those who value contemporary urban infrastructure, transport connectivity, and functional design. Key Features — Forward-looking urbanist architecture with panoramic glazing that sits harmoniously within the city skyline. — Apartments with quality finishes, thoughtfully designed layouts, and an emphasis on natural light. Units come equipped with built-in wardrobes, kitchen appliances, and a central air conditioning system. — On-site amenities include a gym, wellness club, and swimming pool. — The option to select parking spaces at the time of purchase, or to acquire a unit without them. — Resident security is ensured through round-the-clock professional security and concierge service. Location Advantages The residence is situated in the heart of the Ajman emirate, which connects the northern and southern regions via the major Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road highway. Rashideya Park, Al Hamidiya Park, Ajman Corniche waterfront, Ajman City Center mall, Ajman University, Al Zorah Natural Reserve, and Saudi German Hospital are all 10–20 minutes away. Al Marjan Island, Downtown Dubai, and Burj Khalifa are 40–50 minutes away. Sharjah International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

View on map
10, Al Aamra Street, Emirates City, Eastern Sector, Ajman, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Shop550 m
Medical center1 km
Airport30 km

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym

News

  1. Apartment in the UAE: how not to overpay? 5 factors that make up the price
    Apartment in the UAE: how not to overpay? 5 factors that make up the price24.02.2025
  2. Ajman 2030: all about the emirate's modernisation project
    Ajman 2030: all about the emirate's modernisation project26.09.2024
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