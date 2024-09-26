Al Aamra 1 Tower by GJ Properties

Description

New horizons of comfortable living in the dynamically developing emirate of Ajman. Al Aamra 1 Tower is a residential high-rise designed for long-term ownership and stable investment. The project is ideally suited for those who value contemporary urban infrastructure, transport connectivity, and functional design. Key Features — Forward-looking urbanist architecture with panoramic glazing that sits harmoniously within the city skyline. — Apartments with quality finishes, thoughtfully designed layouts, and an emphasis on natural light. Units come equipped with built-in wardrobes, kitchen appliances, and a central air conditioning system. — On-site amenities include a gym, wellness club, and swimming pool. — The option to select parking spaces at the time of purchase, or to acquire a unit without them. — Resident security is ensured through round-the-clock professional security and concierge service. Location Advantages The residence is situated in the heart of the Ajman emirate, which connects the northern and southern regions via the major Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road highway. Rashideya Park, Al Hamidiya Park, Ajman Corniche waterfront, Ajman City Center mall, Ajman University, Al Zorah Natural Reserve, and Saudi German Hospital are all 10–20 minutes away. Al Marjan Island, Downtown Dubai, and Burj Khalifa are 40–50 minutes away. Sharjah International Airport is 25 minutes away.