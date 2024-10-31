Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogAeon by Emaar

Aeon by Emaar

The Canal District, Community Al Kheeran First, Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Project Render
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 14
1 / 14
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Developer
Emaar Malls Group LLC
Total area
from 119 m² to 119 m²
Number of bedrooms
2
Starting price
from 870 766 $from 7 271 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
70%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors14
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
119
870 766 – 872 127
7 271 – 7 283
Brochure

Description

The residential complex Aeon by Emaar opens new horizons for modern housing in Dubai Creek Harbour, where every element is designed with harmony between man and nature in mind. Two mid-rise buildings offer a unique blend of style and convenience with stunning views of the canal promenade. Key project features – The project features a contemporary architectural solution reflecting an innovative approach to creating living spaces. The complex combines functionality with visual appeal, providing residents with spacious and bright apartments. – Aeon residents have access to premium amenities including a modern fitness center, a swimming pool, relaxation spaces, as well as numerous areas for active recreation and sports. – Aeon offers picturesque views of Dubai Creek and surrounding green parks. The project includes landscaped gardens and park areas, creating a pleasant atmosphere for living and leisure. – Emaar pays special attention to ecological aspects and sustainable development, using advanced technologies to reduce environmental impact and increase building energy efficiency. Community infrastructure Dubai Creek Harbour is primarily pedestrian-oriented, with many retail outlets, business spaces, leisure zones, and public institutions. The area offers a wide infrastructure including restaurants, cafes, and shopping centers such as Dubai Festival City Mall, providing everything needed for comfortable living. District residents can enjoy walks in Central Park and Harbour Promenade or relax on Creek Beach. Location advantages Thanks to its proximity to major city roads and public transport, including the metro and water taxis, the area provides easy access to any part of Dubai. Aeon is close to Al Jaddaf and Ras Al Khor thoroughfares. The journey to Dubai International Airport takes 10-15 minutes, and Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 20 minutes away by car. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is just a 10-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
The Canal District, Community Al Kheeran First, Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Creek Harbour

Dubai
The innovative and developing neighborhood is a mixed development. Dubai Creek Harbour is saturated with high-rise residential complexes, business buildings, cozy villas with gardens and views of the bay or golf course. The main philosophy of the community is to be environmentally friendly with the help of modern technology.
More details

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop800 m
Medical center3 km
Airport11 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe

News

  1. For shopping lovers: Dubai's top 3 malls and properties near them
    For shopping lovers: Dubai's top 3 malls and properties near them31.10.2024
Item 1 of 1
Catalog