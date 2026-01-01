Catalog
Aark Terraces

Uninest Student Residents, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Aark Developers
Total area
from 70 m² to 146 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 286 602 $from 4 075 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
45%
Upon Handover
5%
Post Handover
40%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.5 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors14
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
70 – 81
286 602 – 345 779
4 075 – 4 263
2 bedrooms
104 – 146
425 992 – 624 279
4 090 – 4 261
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Exquisite residential complex in the heart of Dubailand. Aark Terraces clubhouse is inspired by the natural tranquility and elegance of urban living. The designer interiors blend comfort, style and coziness. It is a space where luxury is felt in every detail. Key features - Spacious apartments with premium natural veneer finishes, porcelain tiles and bronze-coated decorative elements, panoramic windows. Some apartments have private Jacuzzis. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, children's playground, jogging track, separate swimming pools for adults and children, barbecue terrace, lounge area, etc. Location advantages The project has access to the key highways of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Ain Road and Emirates Road. The prestigious British Aquila School is only 2 minutes away, Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Dubai Outlet Mall are 5 minutes away, Global Village and IMG Worlds of Adventure theme parks are 10 minutes away. It takes 20 minutes to reach the popular locations of Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. Dubai International Airport is within 20 minutes' drive.

Location

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport200 m
School1 km
Shop250 m
Medical center1 km
Airport24 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
