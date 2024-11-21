Catalog
340 Riverside Crescent

Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 83 m² to 83 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 547 885 $from 6 595 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
60%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Number of buildings1
Number of floors57
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
83
547 885
6 595
Brochure

Description

The modern tower on the banks of Sobha Hartland II embodies a rich sense of community and allows you to enjoy moments close to the city's famous landmarks. Find your 340 reasons to enhance your quality of life. The complex offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with views of bustling Dubai and the surrounding green spaces from the windows. On-site amenities include Sky Gardens, a pool, relaxation areas, a game room, an observation deck, a lagoon, and a private beach, a business center, sports courts, a pet park, walking and jogging tracks, and open-air gyms. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach Happy Grocery store, Dunes & Waves Cafe, Dubai College of Tourism Culinary, Nad Al Sheba Health Center hospital, and The Track, Meydan Golf golf courses. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Al Ain - Dubai Road and Ras Al Khor Road, allowing quick access to the city's famous points of interest. Dubai International Airport is reachable within 13 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai The tall tower in the shape of a crystal combines tranquil and luxurious details. The interior of the apartments is elegantly designed to create a relaxed atmosphere. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

Location

Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport350 m
School6 km
Shop2 km
Medical center6 km
Airport13 km

Amenities

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

Major company that has been building premium properties in the UAE and other countries since 1976. The projects by the developer are being created as a symbol of comfort and luxury living, all objects are delivered on-time.
