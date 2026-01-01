Catalog
31 Above by Beyond

W03, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Beyond Properties
Total area
from 374 m² to 386 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 3 661 810 $from 9 783 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeRetail
Handover dateQ1 2029
Interior finishesShell & Core
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
Unit typesOffice
Number of parking spaces678

Sale

Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
374 – 386
3 661 810 – 4 215 928
9 783 – 10 899
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Unique office building with cascading architecture in Dubai Maritime City. The 31 Above business center sets the standard for a business environment where ideas are created and businesses grow. It is a new center of attraction for success, where every square meter works for your professional growth. Key features - Energy-efficient workspace design with optimized lighting and ventilation. - Use of natural stone and metal in the finishes. - 24-hour video surveillance and security, 678 parking spaces, 16 high-speed elevators. - Complex infrastructure: gym, yoga and Pilates studio, outdoor yoga space, meeting rooms, café, business lounge, etc. Location advantages The project is located in an area with good transport accessibility. It takes 5 minutes to get to Mina Rashid Port, 10 minutes to Jumeirah Beach Coast, and 15 minutes to The Gold Souk. Popular locations such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 15 minutes away, and DIFC is 20 minutes away. It takes 20 minutes to get to Dubai International Airport.

Location

View on map
W03, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Maritime City

Dubai
Dubai Maritime City is a business district located on a man-made peninsula. The infrastructure and transportation network are rapidly developing, however, access to the sea is already provided. The community is suitable for investors, businessmen, young professionals.
More details

Transport accessibility

Shop1 km
Airport14 km

Amenities

Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
