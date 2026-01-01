31 Above by Beyond

Description

Unique office building with cascading architecture in Dubai Maritime City. The 31 Above business center sets the standard for a business environment where ideas are created and businesses grow. It is a new center of attraction for success, where every square meter works for your professional growth. Key features - Energy-efficient workspace design with optimized lighting and ventilation. - Use of natural stone and metal in the finishes. - 24-hour video surveillance and security, 678 parking spaces, 16 high-speed elevators. - Complex infrastructure: gym, yoga and Pilates studio, outdoor yoga space, meeting rooms, café, business lounge, etc. Location advantages The project is located in an area with good transport accessibility. It takes 5 minutes to get to Mina Rashid Port, 10 minutes to Jumeirah Beach Coast, and 15 minutes to The Gold Souk. Popular locations such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 15 minutes away, and DIFC is 20 minutes away. It takes 20 minutes to get to Dubai International Airport.