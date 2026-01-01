Description

Architecture of silence and light on the coast of Dubai Islands. 241 Waterside combines refined design by SL Architects and Known with premium infrastructure for comfortable waterfront living. The project is designed for those who value execution quality, thoughtful style, and understated luxury. Key Features — Interiors are designed in a natural color palette: sandy beige, caramel brown, and deep olive tones create an atmosphere of calm. Finishes feature natural materials including marble, brass, wood, and glass. Kitchens are equipped with appliances from Miele and Smeg, with sanitaryware by GESSI. All residences are fitted with the ORVIBO smart home system with intelligent door locks. — Residents have access to an infinity pool, jacuzzi, yoga studio, Technogym fitness center, sauna and running track, terrace, garden with promenade, barbecue area, children’s playground, and a pet park. — The clubhouse offers 24/7 security with video surveillance, and lifeguards are on duty at the water area. Location Advantages The residential complex is located in the developing coastal district of Dubai Islands, within walking distance of resorts, golf courses, marinas, clubs, and cultural clusters. Waterfront Market, Beach Souk Al Marfa, and Deira View Point are 5–10 minutes away. Travel time to J1 Beach, DIFC, Al Shindagha Museum, Dubai Museum and Dubai Old City, as well as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera, Palm Jumeirah, and Business Bay is 20–30 minutes. Dubai International Airport is approximately 15 minutes away by car.