Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate Catalog241 Waterside

241 Waterside

Dubai Islands, Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Regent Developments
Total area
from 81 m² to 147 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 514 363 $from 4 413 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
25%
Upon Handover
55%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
81 – 132
514 363 – 582 981
4 413 – 6 292
2 bedrooms
88 – 140
596 052 – 816 610
5 833 – 6 732
3 bedrooms
146 – 147
868 073 – 878 965
5 906 – 5 977
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Architecture of silence and light on the coast of Dubai Islands. 241 Waterside combines refined design by SL Architects and Known with premium infrastructure for comfortable waterfront living. The project is designed for those who value execution quality, thoughtful style, and understated luxury. Key Features — Interiors are designed in a natural color palette: sandy beige, caramel brown, and deep olive tones create an atmosphere of calm. Finishes feature natural materials including marble, brass, wood, and glass. Kitchens are equipped with appliances from Miele and Smeg, with sanitaryware by GESSI. All residences are fitted with the ORVIBO smart home system with intelligent door locks. — Residents have access to an infinity pool, jacuzzi, yoga studio, Technogym fitness center, sauna and running track, terrace, garden with promenade, barbecue area, children’s playground, and a pet park. — The clubhouse offers 24/7 security with video surveillance, and lifeguards are on duty at the water area. Location Advantages The residential complex is located in the developing coastal district of Dubai Islands, within walking distance of resorts, golf courses, marinas, clubs, and cultural clusters. Waterfront Market, Beach Souk Al Marfa, and Deira View Point are 5–10 minutes away. Travel time to J1 Beach, DIFC, Al Shindagha Museum, Dubai Museum and Dubai Old City, as well as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera, Palm Jumeirah, and Business Bay is 20–30 minutes. Dubai International Airport is approximately 15 minutes away by car.

Location

View on map
Dubai Islands, Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea800 m
Airport8 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace
  • Waterside
Catalog