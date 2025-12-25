Catalog
from 25.12.2025 09:00 to 25.12.2025 10:00
OnlineFinished

Istanbul — The Center of Life and Investments in Turkey!

Istanbul — The Center of Life and Investments in Turkey!

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian Language.

Speaker: Almira Kasymova, Housebook Representative in Turkey


What We'll Discuss:

• Why Istanbul remains the most attractive city in Turkey for living and investing

• Top districts in Istanbul today: where to live, where to invest, and where to see maximum growth

• Overview of new and most liquid projects from leading developers

• Investment potential of Istanbul for 2025–2026: demand, price growth, rental market

