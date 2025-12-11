Catalog
from 02.03.2026 00:00 to 07.03.2026 00:00
Offline

Housebook Camp Dubai 2026 — Business Camp for Real Estate Professionals

https://t.me/+LE8JChxlFa82NmZi
Housebook Camp Dubai 2026 — Business Camp for Real Estate Professionals
Housebook Camp Dubai 2026 is a large-scale business camp and broker tour for real estate agents and investors who want to scale their income and enter international markets.


For 5 days you will experience an intensive program combining business, education, networking and lifestyle.


Business program:

  • Broker tours to top Dubai projects
  • Meetings with leading developers
  • Visits to developers’ offices
  • Ticket to MegaCampus Summit (March, 6–7)
  • Expert forum:
  • sales strategies
  • real estate trends
  • international practices
  • Sales & NLP training
  • Lectures from market professionals
  • Developer briefings


Personal brand & content:

  • Content day:
  • professional photos
  • videos
  • interviews
  • Social media materials
  • Personal branding content


Organization & service:

  • Personal travel manager:
  • flight booking
  • hotel selection
  • full trip support
  • Transfers during the program


Lifestyle & networking:

  • Yacht party — March, 5
  • Beach club
  • Parties
  • Informal networking


City experience:

  • Dubai city tour
  • Key districts overview
  • Miracle Garden visit

📌 Limited spots

📌 Registration via Telegram chat



