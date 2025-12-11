from 02.03.2026 00:00 to 07.03.2026 00:00
https://t.me/+LE8JChxlFa82NmZi
Housebook Camp Dubai 2026 — Business Camp for Real Estate Professionals
Housebook Camp Dubai 2026 is a large-scale business camp and broker tour for real estate agents and investors who want to scale their income and enter international markets.
For 5 days you will experience an intensive program combining business, education, networking and lifestyle.
Business program:
- Broker tours to top Dubai projects
- Meetings with leading developers
- Visits to developers’ offices
- Ticket to MegaCampus Summit (March, 6–7)
- Expert forum:
- sales strategies
- real estate trends
- international practices
- Sales & NLP training
- Lectures from market professionals
- Developer briefings
Personal brand & content:
- Content day:
- professional photos
- videos
- interviews
- Social media materials
- Personal branding content
Organization & service:
- Personal travel manager:
- flight booking
- hotel selection
- full trip support
- Transfers during the program
Lifestyle & networking:
- Yacht party — March, 5
- Beach club
- Parties
- Informal networking
City experience:
- Dubai city tour
- Key districts overview
- Miracle Garden visit
📌 Limited spots
📌 Registration via Telegram chat
