New projects in Azerbaijan and recommendations for selecting real estate

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.

Speaker: Seymur Huseynzade, Senior Sales Manager of Housebook in Azerbaijan





What will we discuss?

In the webinar, we will talk about the launch of sales for flagship projects in the unique Sea Breeze complex, as well as a premium project within the city limits of Baku. You will learn about the key features of the new properties, their investment potential, and the best recommendations for selecting real estate.





What can you expect?

• An overview of current offers in the Azerbaijani real estate market;

• Information on the launches and purchasing conditions;

• Useful tips for choosing the perfect home.





Don't miss the opportunity to gain valuable information and ask your questions to the experts!