from 17.10.2025 10:00 to 17.10.2025 11:00
Online

New projects in Azerbaijan and recommendations for selecting real estate

New projects in Azerbaijan and recommendations for selecting real estate

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.

Speaker: Seymur Huseynzade, Senior Sales Manager of Housebook in Azerbaijan


What will we discuss?

In the webinar, we will talk about the launch of sales for flagship projects in the unique Sea Breeze complex, as well as a premium project within the city limits of Baku. You will learn about the key features of the new properties, their investment potential, and the best recommendations for selecting real estate.


What can you expect?

• An overview of current offers in the Azerbaijani real estate market;

• Information on the launches and purchasing conditions;

• Useful tips for choosing the perfect home.


Don't miss the opportunity to gain valuable information and ask your questions to the experts!

  1. Nardaran Invest MMC

    Nardaran Invest MMC

    An innovative development company known for its ambitious Sea Breeze project — a premium coastal resort complex in the village of Nardaran

  1. Sea Breeze
    Baku

    Sea Breeze

    Resort on the shores of the Caspian Sea in 30 minutes’ drive from downtown Baku

