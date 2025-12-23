Catalog
from 13.02.2026 10:00 to 13.02.2026 11:00
Online

How to Sell Premium Real Estate in Bali

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian Language.

Speaker: Vitaliy Makarov, Housebook Representative in Bali


What We Will Discuss:  

• Nusa Dua as "Quiet Premium": Who Buys Here and Why They Are the Most Affluent Clients  

• Why Premium ≠ Canggu: Analyzing Demand, Price Points, and Tenant Types  

• Developer OceaniQ: Experience and Risk Management  

• Unit Economics: Entry Price, Growth, Yield, and Who Finds It Easiest to Sell  

• Who Has Already Invested and Why (Case Study of Investors like Oskar Hartman)  

• How to Position the Project to Clients in 5 Minutes  

• Exclusive Conditions, Only for Housebook Agents

  Housebook Camp Dubai 2026 — Business Camp for Real Estate Professionals
    02.03.2026 00:00Offline

    Housebook Camp Dubai 2026 — Business Camp for Real Estate Professionals

    5-day business camp in Dubai for brokers and investors: developers meetings, forum, trainings, content day and premium networking.

  Webinar: Hotel Residences in Phuket
    12.02.2026 09:00Online

    Webinar: Hotel Residences in Phuket

    We invite you to a unique webinar dedicated to hotel residences on the beautiful island of Phuket!

  The Importance of Investment Projects in the TRNC for the Economy (Based on a Leading Developer)
    10.02.2026 12:00Online

    The Importance of Investment Projects in the TRNC for the Economy (Based on a Leading Developer)

    Don’t miss the opportunity to learn more about promising investments in Northern Cyprus!

