from 13.02.2026 10:00 to 13.02.2026 11:00
Online
How to Sell Premium Real Estate in Bali
Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian Language.
Speaker: Vitaliy Makarov, Housebook Representative in Bali
What We Will Discuss:
• Nusa Dua as "Quiet Premium": Who Buys Here and Why They Are the Most Affluent Clients
• Why Premium ≠ Canggu: Analyzing Demand, Price Points, and Tenant Types
• Developer OceaniQ: Experience and Risk Management
• Unit Economics: Entry Price, Growth, Yield, and Who Finds It Easiest to Sell
• Who Has Already Invested and Why (Case Study of Investors like Oskar Hartman)
• How to Position the Project to Clients in 5 Minutes
• Exclusive Conditions, Only for Housebook Agents
