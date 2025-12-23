How to Sell Premium Real Estate in Bali

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian Language.

Speaker: Vitaliy Makarov, Housebook Representative in Bali





What We Will Discuss:

• Nusa Dua as "Quiet Premium": Who Buys Here and Why They Are the Most Affluent Clients

• Why Premium ≠ Canggu: Analyzing Demand, Price Points, and Tenant Types

• Developer OceaniQ: Experience and Risk Management

• Unit Economics: Entry Price, Growth, Yield, and Who Finds It Easiest to Sell

• Who Has Already Invested and Why (Case Study of Investors like Oskar Hartman)

• How to Position the Project to Clients in 5 Minutes

• Exclusive Conditions, Only for Housebook Agents