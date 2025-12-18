from 10.02.2026 12:00 to 10.02.2026 13:00
Online
The Importance of Investment Projects in the TRNC for the Economy (Based on a Leading Developer)
Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian Language.
Speaker: Alla Gurbuz, representative of Housebook in the TRNC
What to Expect:
• Real cases and investments of the company over the past 8 years;
• The basic cycle of investment work for an international real estate agent with a capital turnover of up to $500,000;
• How to earn this capital in Northern Cyprus.
Item 1 of 8