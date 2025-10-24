Catalog
from 24.10.2025 10:00 to 24.10.2025 11:00
Online

Financial instruments for purchasing, taxes, and return on investment at the start of sales.

Financial instruments for purchasing, taxes, and return on investment at the start of sales.

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.

Speaker: Seymur Huseynzade, Senior Sales Manager at Housebook in Azerbaijan.


During the meeting, we will discuss:


• Profitability based on the price growth dynamics of launched projects in the 2nd and 3rd quarters.

• We will find out how much investors have already earned and how to properly use financial instruments to achieve success.

  1. Nardaran Invest MMC

    Nardaran Invest MMC

    An innovative development company known for its ambitious Sea Breeze project — a premium coastal resort complex in the village of Nardaran

  1. Sea Breeze
    Baku

    Sea Breeze

    Resort on the shores of the Caspian Sea in 30 minutes’ drive from downtown Baku

