from 24.10.2025 10:00 to 24.10.2025 11:00
Online
Financial instruments for purchasing, taxes, and return on investment at the start of sales.
Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.
Speaker: Seymur Huseynzade, Senior Sales Manager at Housebook in Azerbaijan.
During the meeting, we will discuss:
• Profitability based on the price growth dynamics of launched projects in the 2nd and 3rd quarters.
• We will find out how much investors have already earned and how to properly use financial instruments to achieve success.
