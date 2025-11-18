from 10.12.2025 12:00 to 10.12.2025 13:00
Online
Port d’Azur — a new level of projects by the sea
Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language
During the webinar, we will reveal the key aspects of the project:
— the project's concept and how it differs from everything else on the market,
— investment attractiveness backed by numbers and facts,
— key advantages that enhance value for the client,
— real income scenarios.
This training is for those who work with strong products and want to confidently sell premium projects by the sea.
Speaker: the developer's representative Valeria Petrova - project manager and head of partnership department
Bonus: The most active participant in the webinar will receive a prize!
