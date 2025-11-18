Port d’Azur — a new level of projects by the sea

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language





﻿﻿﻿﻿During the webinar, we will reveal the key aspects of the project:

— the project's concept and how it differs from everything else on the market,

— investment attractiveness backed by numbers and facts,

— key advantages that enhance value for the client,

— real income scenarios.





This training is for those who work with strong products and want to confidently sell premium projects by the sea.





Speaker: the developer's representative Valeria Petrova - project manager and head of partnership department





Bonus: The most active participant in the webinar will receive a prize!