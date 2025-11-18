Catalog
from 10.12.2025 12:00 to 10.12.2025 13:00
Online

Port d’Azur — a new level of projects by the sea

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language


﻿﻿﻿﻿During the webinar, we will reveal the key aspects of the project:

— the project's concept and how it differs from everything else on the market,

— investment attractiveness backed by numbers and facts,

— key advantages that enhance value for the client,

— real income scenarios.


This training is for those who work with strong products and want to confidently sell premium projects by the sea.


Speaker: the developer's representative Valeria Petrova - project manager and head of partnership department


Bonus: The most active participant in the webinar will receive a prize!

«Azurro Development» projects
  1. Port d'Azur
    Port d'Azur
    Azerbaijan, City of republican subordination Baku, Kurdakhany settlement
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ1 2028
    Developer
    Total areafrom 34 m² to 175 m²
    Down payment30%
    from 35 398 $from 764 $/m²
  1. Sea Breeze
    Baku

    Sea Breeze

    Resort on the shores of the Caspian Sea in 30 minutes’ drive from downtown Baku

