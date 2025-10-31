from 31.10.2025 09:00 to 31.10.2025 10:00
Online
Financial Instruments of Cyprus: Mortgages, Installments, Payment Logistics
Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.
Speakers: Yulia Perikleus and Raisa Manashirova, representatives of Housebook in Cyprus
What to expect?
• Full payment: When is it beneficial?
• Installments: Flexibility and maintaining liquidity.
• Mortgage: How to use it as a lever for a long-term strategy?
• Yield comparison: Three scenarios worth considering.
• Rental impact: How does rental affect your yield?
• Practical example: ROI depending on the payment method.
