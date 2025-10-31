Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeBlogCalendar eventsFinancial Instruments of Cyprus: Mortgages, Installments, Payment Logistics
from 31.10.2025 09:00 to 31.10.2025 10:00
Online

Financial Instruments of Cyprus: Mortgages, Installments, Payment Logistics

Financial Instruments of Cyprus: Mortgages, Installments, Payment Logistics

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.

Speakers: Yulia Perikleus and Raisa Manashirova, representatives of Housebook in Cyprus


What to expect?

 

• Full payment: When is it beneficial?  

• Installments: Flexibility and maintaining liquidity.  

• Mortgage: How to use it as a lever for a long-term strategy?  

• Yield comparison: Three scenarios worth considering.  

• Rental impact: How does rental affect your yield?  

• Practical example: ROI depending on the payment method.

Register for the event

Similar content

More
  1. Life by the Sea: How to Move and Buy Property in Thailand Without Stress
    27.10.2025 07:00Online

    Life by the Sea: How to Move and Buy Property in Thailand Without Stress

    Don't miss the opportunity to make your client's relocation as comfortable and informed as possible

  2. Financial instruments for purchasing, taxes, and return on investment at the start of sales.
    24.10.2025 10:00Online

    Financial instruments for purchasing, taxes, and return on investment at the start of sales.

    Don't miss the opportunity to gain valuable insights and ask questions to the expert!

  3. Live Session: Broker Tour in Thailand
    22.10.2025 13:00Online

    Live Session: Broker Tour in Thailand

    What is on the agenda at the Broker Tour in Thailand? Join the live session to find out.

Item 1 of 8
Catalog