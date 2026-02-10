Catalog
from 12.03.2026 12:00 to 12.03.2026 13:00
Online

Legal Risks When Buying Real Estate in Bali

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian Language.

Speaker: Vitaly Makarov, Housebook representative in Indonesia.

What to Expect in the Webinar:


Common Legal Mistakes by Investors  

  We will learn what essential aspects to pay attention to when checking developers, land, permits, and contracts.


The Fate of Real Estate After Leasehold Expiration  

  We will discuss how extensions work, what real risks exist, and whether the landowner can refuse to extend the contract.


At the end of the webinar, we will review practical examples of successfully resolving legal issues based on one of the most popular projects with a low entry point in the market.

There will also be an opportunity to ask our speaker questions!

