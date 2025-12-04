Catalog
from 04.12.2025 09:00 to 04.12.2025 10:00
Online

Life and Investments in Phuket

Speaker: Evgenia Trofimova, partner at Housebook Thailand, leading sales manager at House Estate


What we will discuss:

• Why Phuket?

• The contrast that works

• The island's infrastructure

• Why it's important to choose the right area?

• AREA ANALYSIS:

 – Patong — the heart of tourism

 – Northern atmosphere: Nai Yang and Nai Thon beaches

 – Bang Tao — the top location in Phuket

 – Kata and Karon beach areas

 – Southern atmosphere: RAWAI / NAI HARN / CHALONG


Conclusion: which area to choose?


Don't miss the opportunity to learn more about life and investments in Phuket!

