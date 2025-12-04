from 04.12.2025 09:00 to 04.12.2025 10:00
Online
Life and Investments in Phuket
Speaker: Evgenia Trofimova, partner at Housebook Thailand, leading sales manager at House Estate
What we will discuss:
• Why Phuket?
• The contrast that works
• The island's infrastructure
• Why it's important to choose the right area?
• AREA ANALYSIS:
– Patong — the heart of tourism
– Northern atmosphere: Nai Yang and Nai Thon beaches
– Bang Tao — the top location in Phuket
– Kata and Karon beach areas
– Southern atmosphere: RAWAI / NAI HARN / CHALONG
Conclusion: which area to choose?
