Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeBlogEvent CalendarWebinar: Radisson Next Point Phuket - The Evolution of Income-Generating Real Estate
from 20.01.2026 09:00 to 20.01.2026 10:00
OnlineFinished

Webinar: Radisson Next Point Phuket - The Evolution of Income-Generating Real Estate

Webinar: Radisson Next Point Phuket - The Evolution of Income-Generating Real Estate

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian Language.

What we'll discuss:

• Macroeconomics of Thailand: Why the Kingdom is betting on long-term investments with low inflation and competing for wealthy expats.

• Phuket market issues: Why even beautiful complexes lose liquidity after 5 years?

• Strategic partnership: How South Point Group and Radisson negotiated for over a year to create a unique project.

• The strength of the Radisson brand: 100 years of history and over 1,500 hotels guarantee longevity and relevance.

• Two products in one project: Radisson Serviced Apartments for passive income and Next Point with a flexible strategy for living and renting.

• Implementation guarantees: Construction by AE Phuket, land ownership without debt burden.


Speaker: Ksenia Vasina, representative of the developer Next Point.

Similar content

More
  1. Housebook Camp Dubai 2026 — Business Camp for Real Estate Professionals
    02.03.2026 00:00Offline

    Housebook Camp Dubai 2026 — Business Camp for Real Estate Professionals

    5-day business camp in Dubai for brokers and investors: developers meetings, forum, trainings, content day and premium networking.

  2. Top 8 Projects for Active Sales in Azerbaijan
    23.01.2026 10:00Online

    Top 8 Projects for Active Sales in Azerbaijan

    We invite you to a unique webinar where we will discuss the most promising projects for active sales!

  3. Winter Offers from Azerbaijani Developers for International Buyers
    16.01.2026 10:00Online

    Winter Offers from Azerbaijani Developers for International Buyers

    We invite you to an exciting webinar where we will discuss key development trends for 2026

Item 1 of 8
Catalog