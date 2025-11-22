Catalog
from 22.11.2025 07:00 to 30.10.2025 19:00
HOUSEBOOK CAMP | THAILAND 2025

We invite you to an exclusive educational investment tour for real estate market professionals!


On the agenda:

• Broker tours to the best projects and meetings with developers;

• Forum with experts: strategies, trends, international practices;

• Content day: photos, videos, and interviews for your brand;

• Sales and NLP training;

• Networking, parties, beach club;

• Sea tour — yacht, islands, sunset.


For your convenience, there will be a personal manager to assist you with everything: from tickets and accommodation to organizing the trip. You won't have to worry about a thing — just choose the right package and enjoy the atmosphere once you're on the tour!

