from 22.11.2025 07:00 to 30.10.2025 19:00
HOUSEBOOK CAMP | THAILAND 2025
We invite you to an exclusive educational investment tour for real estate market professionals!
On the agenda:
• Broker tours to the best projects and meetings with developers;
• Forum with experts: strategies, trends, international practices;
• Content day: photos, videos, and interviews for your brand;
• Sales and NLP training;
• Networking, parties, beach club;
• Sea tour — yacht, islands, sunset.
For your convenience, there will be a personal manager to assist you with everything: from tickets and accommodation to organizing the trip. You won't have to worry about a thing — just choose the right package and enjoy the atmosphere once you're on the tour!
