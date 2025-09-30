from 30.09.2025 10:00 to 30.09.2025 11:00
Online
Investments in Azerbaijan: How to Attract Guests and Investors?
Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.
Speaker: Seymur Guseynzade, Senior Sales Manager at Housebook Partner in Azerbaijan.
We will discuss:
- Company events to attract guests and investors
- Management of investment properties: contracts, taxes, and their specifics
- Sales tax: what do you need to know?
- Documentation for property rights
- Results of the investment forum on September 22-23: key findings and prospects
