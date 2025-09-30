Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeBlogCalendar eventsInvestments in Azerbaijan: How to Attract Guests and Investors?
from 30.09.2025 10:00 to 30.09.2025 11:00
Online

Investments in Azerbaijan: How to Attract Guests and Investors?

Investments in Azerbaijan: How to Attract Guests and Investors?

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.

Speaker: Seymur Guseynzade, Senior Sales Manager at Housebook Partner in Azerbaijan.


We will discuss:

  • Company events to attract guests and investors  
  • Management of investment properties: contracts, taxes, and their specifics  
  • Sales tax: what do you need to know?  
  • Documentation for property rights  
  • Results of the investment forum on September 22-23: key findings and prospects
Register for the event
  1. Nardaran Invest MMC

    Nardaran Invest MMC

    An innovative development company known for its ambitious Sea Breeze project — a premium coastal resort complex in the village of Nardaran

Item 1 of 1
  1. Sea Breeze
    Baku

    Sea Breeze

    Resort on the shores of the Caspian Sea in 30 minutes’ drive from downtown Baku

Item 1 of 1

Similar content

More
  1. Online Workshop: "How a Broker Can Enter the International Market"
    23.09.2025 12:00Online

    Online Workshop: "How a Broker Can Enter the International Market"

    The first day of the express-course “How a Broker Can Enter the International Market”

  2. Real Estate in Chile: Advantages and Investment Strategies
    17.09.2025 10:00Online

    Real Estate in Chile: Advantages and Investment Strategies

    In the webinar, we will thoroughly discuss the distinctive features of Chile as an investment destination.

  3. Green real estate: new standards in Thailand!
    15.09.2025 7:00Online

    Green real estate: new standards in Thailand!

    Join us to learn about the future of sustainable housing and investment opportunities in eco-friendly projects!

Item 1 of 6
CatalogMap