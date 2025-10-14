Catalog
from 14.10.2025 09:00 to 14.10.2025 10:00
Online

How to quickly close the first deal in Cyprus

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.

Speakers: Yulia Perikleus, Raisa Manashirova - representatives of Housebook in Cyprus


In this webinar, we will train agents to attract clients interested in purchasing real estate in Cyprus and talk about the advantages of partnering with us. You will learn the basics of current advertising opportunities and receive practical tips for working with clients.


We will discuss:

Advantages of Cyprus: Safety and stability, wonderful climate, tax benefits, developed infrastructure.

Buyer goals and motivations: Key client categories include investors, families, and digital nomads. Residency permits, capital security, seaside living, rental income.

Key regions of Cyprus: We will discuss popular areas such as Paphos, Limassol, Larnaca, Nicosia, and Ayia Napa through the lens of client requests.

Market trends 2025–2026: Modern complexes, energy-efficient homes, off-plan properties, increasing demand.

Features of advertising opportunities: We will review relevant opportunities and limitations in the Russian market, as well as new rules for informational messaging.


Don’t miss the chance to learn all the secrets of successful sales in Cyprus!

