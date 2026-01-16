from 02.03.2026 12:00 to 02.03.2026 13:00
Online
An Insider's Perspective - Culture, Economy, and Pricing Policy in the Real Estate Sector of TRNK
Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian Language.
Speaker: Alla Gurbuz, Representative of Housebook in TRNC
What We Will Discuss:
• Ban on Speculation in the Real Estate Market: Legislative Framework
• Marketing the Island's Appeal: Key Sales Trends
• A Golden Era for Real Estate Sales Considering the New Realities of the Russian Economy
• Pricing Policy and Its Formation According to Standards: Currency and Price Range
• Stabilization of the Real Estate Market in the Medium Term (3-5 Years)
• Key Sales and Marketing Trends: Locations and Risks
