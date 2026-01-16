Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeBlogEvent CalendarAn Insider's Perspective - Culture, Economy, and Pricing Policy in the Real Estate Sector of TRNK
from 02.03.2026 12:00 to 02.03.2026 13:00
Online

An Insider's Perspective - Culture, Economy, and Pricing Policy in the Real Estate Sector of TRNK

An Insider's Perspective - Culture, Economy, and Pricing Policy in the Real Estate Sector of TRNK

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian Language.

Speaker: Alla Gurbuz, Representative of Housebook in TRNC


What We Will Discuss:

• Ban on Speculation in the Real Estate Market: Legislative Framework

• Marketing the Island's Appeal: Key Sales Trends

• A Golden Era for Real Estate Sales Considering the New Realities of the Russian Economy

• Pricing Policy and Its Formation According to Standards: Currency and Price Range

• Stabilization of the Real Estate Market in the Medium Term (3-5 Years)

• Key Sales and Marketing Trends: Locations and Risks



Register for the event

Similar content

More
  1. Housebook Camp Dubai 2026 — Business Camp for Real Estate Professionals
    02.03.2026 00:00Offline

    Housebook Camp Dubai 2026 — Business Camp for Real Estate Professionals

    5-day business camp in Dubai for brokers and investors: developers meetings, forum, trainings, content day and premium networking.

  2. Webinar: Ready-to-Move-In Projects in Sea Breeze!
    20.02.2026 10:00Online

    Webinar: Ready-to-Move-In Projects in Sea Breeze!

    We will discuss how to choose a ready-made project with turnkey finishing, as well as explore successful locations and opportunities for earning income from rental properties

  3. How to Sell Premium Real Estate in Bali
    13.02.2026 10:00Online

    How to Sell Premium Real Estate in Bali

    Case Study of the OceaniQ Project, Chosen by Strong Investors: Location, Economics, Developer, and Why This Property Closes Deals More Easily

Item 1 of 8
Catalog