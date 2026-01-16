An Insider's Perspective - Culture, Economy, and Pricing Policy in the Real Estate Sector of TRNK

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian Language.

Speaker: Alla Gurbuz, Representative of Housebook in TRNC





What We Will Discuss:

• Ban on Speculation in the Real Estate Market: Legislative Framework

• Marketing the Island's Appeal: Key Sales Trends

• A Golden Era for Real Estate Sales Considering the New Realities of the Russian Economy

• Pricing Policy and Its Formation According to Standards: Currency and Price Range

• Stabilization of the Real Estate Market in the Medium Term (3-5 Years)

• Key Sales and Marketing Trends: Locations and Risks







