from 11.12.2025 10:00 to 11.12.2025 11:00
Online

The most floral developer in TRNC

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.


What we will discuss:

• Developer presentation;

• Current prices and project descriptions;

• Convenient locations for investments;

• Guaranteed rental income and mid-term investments.


Speaker: Alla Gurbuz, managing partner of the Housebook project in TRNC.
Our guest is Anastasia, senior real estate sales manager at Housebook, who will share exclusive information and bonuses for agents!
