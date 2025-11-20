from 11.12.2025 10:00 to 11.12.2025 11:00
Online
The most floral developer in TRNC
Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.
What we will discuss:
• Developer presentation;
• Current prices and project descriptions;
• Convenient locations for investments;
• Guaranteed rental income and mid-term investments.
Speaker: Alla Gurbuz, managing partner of the Housebook project in TRNC.
Our guest is Anastasia, senior real estate sales manager at Housebook, who will share exclusive information and bonuses for agents!
Item 1 of 8