Phuket 2030 — Island of Millionaires or the New Dubai?
Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.
Speaker: Viktor Garmashov, Head of Sales Department at Housebook in Thailand
In the webinar, you will learn:
• What life in Phuket will be like in 5 years — will it become a paradise club for millionaires or a new global investment capital?
• How housing prices will change and who is already profiting from the market growth today?
• Where on the island new elite neighborhoods will emerge and where the "second Dubai" will arise?
• Why the years 2025–2027 represent the "last affordable entry" into the market?
• What global trends will make Phuket a top location for living and investing?
• Get a visionary forecast up to 2030 and take a step ahead of others!
Don't miss the opportunity to learn about the prospects of one of the most attractive places for living and investment!