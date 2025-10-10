from 10.10.2025 10:00 to 10.10.2025 11:00
Online
Real Estate Investments. Unique promotion from the developer Sea Breeze for foreign buyers.
Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.
Speakers:
• Mikail Namazov — Managing Partner of Housebook in Azerbaijan
• Seymur Guseynzade — Senior Sales Manager of Housebook in Azerbaijan
We will discuss an incredible promotion that includes:
• A minimum down payment percentage;
• No restrictions on sales;
• A doubled interest-free installment period for foreign buyers!
