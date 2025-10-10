Catalog
from 10.10.2025 10:00 to 10.10.2025 11:00
Online

Real Estate Investments. Unique promotion from the developer Sea Breeze for foreign buyers.

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.

Speakers:  

Mikail Namazov — Managing Partner of Housebook in Azerbaijan

Seymur Guseynzade — Senior Sales Manager of Housebook in Azerbaijan


We will discuss an incredible promotion that includes:  


• A minimum down payment percentage;

• No restrictions on sales;

• A doubled interest-free installment period for foreign buyers!

  1. Nardaran Invest MMC

    An innovative development company known for its ambitious Sea Breeze project — a premium coastal resort complex in the village of Nardaran

  1. Sea Breeze
    Baku

    Resort on the shores of the Caspian Sea in 30 minutes’ drive from downtown Baku

