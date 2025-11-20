from 20.11.2025 12:00 to 20.11.2025 13:00
Online
We invite you to the webinar "Renting in the TRNC"!
Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.
Speaker: Alla Gurbuz
In the webinar, we will cover:
• How is the rental price formed?
• What is ROI in rental and how to calculate it?
• High rental income projects: what should be considered?
• Rental investments: how to make the right choice?
Don't miss the opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and ask questions to the experts!
