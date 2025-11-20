Catalog
from 20.11.2025 12:00 to 20.11.2025 13:00
Online

We invite you to the webinar "Renting in the TRNC"!

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.

Speaker: Alla Gurbuz


In the webinar, we will cover:

• How is the rental price formed?

• What is ROI in rental and how to calculate it?

• High rental income projects: what should be considered?

• Rental investments: how to make the right choice?


Don't miss the opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and ask questions to the experts!

Register for the event

