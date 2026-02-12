Practical Webinar for Real Estate Brokers in Bali

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian Language.

Speaker: Vitaly Makarov, Housebook Representative in Bali





What you will learn in the webinar:

• Why Bali currently offers returns that stand out from traditional markets.

• How occupancy rates for properties are actually formed and where the marketing lies.

• How to assess a property's liquidity before the deal, not after the purchase.

• Which factors truly influence the growth of real estate value on the island.

• How transaction security is structured and what mistakes can cost money.





We will analyze real figures and market logic, avoiding general phrases. You will be able to confidently explain to your clients why this market works and where profits can be made.





The format of the webinar is live and interactive – you will have the opportunity to ask questions and receive answers.