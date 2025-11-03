Catalog
from 03.11.2025 09:00 to 03.11.2025 10:00
OnlineFinished

Shares of Azerbaijani developers for foreign buyers

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.

Speaker: Seymur Huseynzade, Senior Sales Manager at Housebook in Azerbaijan.


What we will discuss:

Promotions for November and December: Learn about advantageous offers for clients and agents.

Commission payment terms: All the details that will help you collaborate with us as effectively as possible.

Information about new projects: Be the first to know about the launch of sales for new properties!

  1. Nardaran Invest MMC

    Nardaran Invest MMC

    An innovative development company known for its ambitious Sea Breeze project — a premium coastal resort complex in the village of Nardaran

  1. Sea Breeze
    Baku

    Sea Breeze

    Resort on the shores of the Caspian Sea in 30 minutes’ drive from downtown Baku

