from 03.11.2025 09:00 to 03.11.2025 10:00
OnlineFinished
Shares of Azerbaijani developers for foreign buyers
Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.
Speaker: Seymur Huseynzade, Senior Sales Manager at Housebook in Azerbaijan.
What we will discuss:
• Promotions for November and December: Learn about advantageous offers for clients and agents.
• Commission payment terms: All the details that will help you collaborate with us as effectively as possible.
• Information about new projects: Be the first to know about the launch of sales for new properties!
