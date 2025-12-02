Catalog
from 02.12.2025 09:00 to 02.12.2025 10:00
Online

International real estate for beginners: where does the selling process start?

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.

Speaker: Alla Gurbuz, Managing Partner of the Housebook project in TRNC


What will we discuss?

• Key distinguishing features of international real estate.

• How to find clients?

• Where to start studying the real estate market?

• Partnership and collaboration.


Don’t miss the opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and ask questions to the expert!

Catalog