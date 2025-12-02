from 02.12.2025 09:00 to 02.12.2025 10:00
Online
International real estate for beginners: where does the selling process start?
Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.
Speaker: Alla Gurbuz, Managing Partner of the Housebook project in TRNC
What will we discuss?
• Key distinguishing features of international real estate.
• How to find clients?
• Where to start studying the real estate market?
• Partnership and collaboration.
Don’t miss the opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and ask questions to the expert!
